New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail

- A new PEPE meme coin has emerged on the Ethereum chain, but critics are wary of it.
- The new meme coin emerged after developers from the original PEPE project dumped nearly $15 million worth of tokens.
- While the new altcoin is being advertised relentlessly on social media, a closer look reveals massive centralization.
PEPE, a frog-themed cryptocurrency, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million. However, critics are unfazed by this impressive rally and are cautious about this new token.
Read more: Pepecoin says 'bad actors' on team stole $15M PEPE
PEPE coins battle for survival
PEPE was a measly on-chain altcoin that mirrored the original meme coin, Dogecoin, and its competitor, Shiba Inu. The frog-themed crypto hit its peak when it was listed on one of the world’s largest centralized exchanges, Binance, on May 5. At this point, the market capitalization of the meme coin was $1.5 billion, and its price was $0.00000372. While this move was a massive success, it was short-lived as the coin continued its descent due to deteriorating market conditions. A fatal blow was dealt to this meme coin on August 25 after some of its developers dumped nearly $15 million PEPE on exchanges.
an announcement to the $PEPE community:— Pepe (@pepecoineth) August 26, 2023
Yesterday on August 24th, 2023, a series of unexpected transactions took place from the $PEPE multisig CEX
Wallet in which ~16 Trillion $PEPE tokens (worth roughly $15m USD) were transferred to various crypto exchanges (OKX, Binance,… pic.twitter.com/iZmXV1TAvw
The remaining developer confirmed that others stole the meme coins without his knowledge but promised that the remaining 10 trillion tokens would not be sold. Regardless, the move was made, and the damage was dealt.
On August 25, a new PEPE coin emerged on the Ethereum blockchain, which has now inflated 1.52 million% in the last five days and currently trades at $0.02724. The 24-hour volume of this newly launched coin is $32.42 million and runs on the narrative that promises no dumps on centralized exchanges. As a result of the recent occurrence, this project has garnered a lot of attention among meme coin investors. But a closer look at the altcoin reveals that this project might not sustain itself in the long run, according to critics on social media platform X.
New PEPE might be doomed to fail
When a new PEPE coin was launched on August 25, it tweeted, “The liquidity has been burnt, tax is zero, and the contract has been renounced.” The ethos behind this newly launched project was to renounce the contract of the token so there are no backdoors whatsoever. Hence, developers or anybody related to the project are unlikely to scam investors.
Token: PEPE (Pepe)— iReview (@_iReviewed) August 25, 2023
CA: 0xbe042e9d09CB588331Ff911c2B46FD833A3E5bd6
iReview:
Contract has been properly renounced with no dangerous backdoors and cannot be configured to scam.
Stay safe @PepeCommunity_ pic.twitter.com/Qglm8R6Oqf
The new PEPE coin is capitalizing on the downfall of the old one and has found its way to be listed on lesser-known centralized exchanges like MEXC and LBank.com. But critics warn that investors need to be cautious of the new token, which has multiple names on different exchanges. While MEXC calls it PEPE Community with a ticker symbol of PEPE, LBank.com calls it PEPENEW with PEPE as the ticker.
The new PEPE project also mentions an auto-burn mechanism that reduces 0.25% of the pair token balance every 2 hours. This reduction in supply is deflationary and causes a spike in the market value of the token.
A crypto enthusiast with the screen name “Plazma” noted that the last time a project with a similar token burn mechanism launched, it crashed by 80%.
Here are the first 2 months of a project that had the same burn mechanism as " the new $PEPE " 8 months ago.— Plazma (@Plazma0x) August 28, 2023
It went down another 80% afterwards after the end of this chart.
️ pic.twitter.com/b43SY34ch7
Another critic, “Yazan,” adds that the new PEPE is being wildly advertised as a "’community driven’ alternative where the devs will not sell.” They warn investors from investing by noting that the distribution is extremely skewed with “four” addresses that can “effectively send it to zero if they decide to sell.”
They also mention that the liquidity burn mechanism is not sustainable and that it “artificially increases the value of the token with no added liquidity.” The user confirms that “There is no next PEPE” and gives it two weeks, suggesting this new PEPE project will go under in that timeframe.
There's a "new" $PEPE that's being hard-shilled as the "community driven" alternative where the devs will not sell.— Yazan (@YazanXBT) August 28, 2023
Here's why you should be cautious and why it's not sustainable:
1. Distribution is extremely bad and it's heavily centralized, there are at least 4 people that… pic.twitter.com/Sz20qCakuV
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million.
Solana-based Dapp Clockwork set to shut down a month after NFT protocol Cardinal goes under
The Decentralised Finance (DeFi) market has been observing waning interest for the past couple of months. The broader market’s depreciating conditions are leaving a bearish impact on the protocols as well, leading to the shuttering of some major Decentralized applications (Dapp).
CRV price aims at 8% recovery as Whales rack up 20 million CRV in 24 hours
CRV price is one of the quickest recovering cryptocurrencies at the moment owing to a surge of support from its whales. However, looking at the bigger picture, Curve DAO token holders are looking for a lot more than one green candlestick since their suffering is threatening the altcoin’s value.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.