- Huobi Lite users can trade cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies such as the USD, Vietnamese Dong, among others.
- Using the app, individuals can store, track and manage their portfolios easily.
According to an official announcement by the Huobi Group, the company has launched its new mobile app - Huobi Lite. The app users will now be able to trade major cryptos on Android and iOS without paying fees or commissions, as per the announcement.
App users can trade cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies such as the United States Dollar, Vietnamese Dong, Malaysian Ringgit, Hong Kong Dollar and Chinese Yuan via multiple payment methods, including credit cards. At present, Huobi Lite supports BTC, ETH, USDT, HT, EOS, BCH, XRP, LTC and HUS. The company has further clarified that they’re planning to incorporate new crypto assets soon.
Using the app, users will be able to store, track, manage their portfolios and obtain a Bitcoin in less than five minutes. Ciara Sun, VP of global business at Huobi Group, said:
By reducing the barrier to entry and catering to both beginners and veteran traders, we’re vying for mainstream adoption across the globe, especially in underserved markets like Southeast Asia.
