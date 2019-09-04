- The smartphones are priced at $515 can also be bought using Huobi Token.
- The app contains built-in cryptocurrency wallets and provides optional plug-in cold wallets.
Huobi, a popular crypto exchange firm, is backing a blockchain project that will manufacture blockchain smartphones. It will be issued by blockchain project Whole Network, which is partly funded by Huobi’s venture capital arm Huobi Capital. The company also stated that the network’s native token, dubbed ‘NODE’, will also be listed on Huobi Prime. The smartphones are priced at $515 and can be bought using Huobi Token.
10 billion NODE tokens will apparently be circulated to encourage adoption of the smartphones. NODE will be rewarded to individuals who will be indulging in activities such as - downloading mobile apps, watching advertisements, inviting new users, sharing and distributing content. The remaining tokens will be distributed to private investors, the developer team, and others. According to the Whole Network white paper, the goal of this distribution mechanism is to encourage users to produce behavioral data that will help form marketing campaigns and mobile app design.
Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi, states that the accelerating use of mobile devices to handle cryptocurrencies and the deployment of the 5G network in China has led to the push for blockchain smartphones. China Telecom, among other major telecommunications providers, has planned to test the 5G network in a few cities this year. Weng said:
“As the industry develops and as innovations like 5G become increasingly integrated into our telecommunications systems, we believe more and more crypto communities will want to trade and transact from mobile devices. Given this, the need for devices optimized for blockchain seems clear. This move is our first step to meet those users’ needs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD inches closer to $10,500 amid growing selling pressure
Bitcoin has recently recovered from a downtrend it succumbed to in the last week of August. The possible support at $10,000 failed to hold which further demoralized the buyers. Fortunately, the bulls found balance slightly above $9,300 - which gave way for a reversal action.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD range-bound with bearish bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.2 has been oscillating in a tight range with a bearish bias. ETH/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, having retreated from the recent high $182.97 reached on Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery.
Cryptocurrency market update: Top analyst not convinced with Bitcoin recovery; BTC downside shifting to $6,000
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in a phenomenon recovery phase from the lows recorded in the last week of August. Bitcoin’s graceful correction above $10,700 revived investors’ hopes of seeing the oldest cryptocurrency above the psychological level at $11,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.