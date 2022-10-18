Recently-launched blockchain Aptos published a summary of its token distribution and incentive plans this morning amid reports of a slower-than-expected start and community criticism surrounding the amount of its native APT tokens held by private investors.
The initial total supply of Aptos tokens (APT) at Monday’s mainnet launch was 1 billion tokens, with some 510 million distributed to community members, 190 million to core developers and the remaining to the Aptos Foundation and private investors.
The Aptos Foundation holds 410 million tokens overall, which will be released over the next ten years. Of that, 125 million APT is available initially to support ecosystem projects, grants, and unspecified community growth initiatives, and a smaller 5,000,000 APT available initially to support the Aptos Foundation initiatives for the Foundation category.
Another 100 million tokens are held by Aptos Labs, a centralized entity that develops and maintains the blockchain.
Aptos said tokens held by private investors and current core contributors are subject to a 4-year lock-up schedule from the mainnet launch.
Aptos token supply is to be released over the next ten years. (Aptos)
There are rewards for holders who stake their tokens to contribute to the network’s upkeep. “Currently, the maximum reward rate starts at 7% annually and is evaluated at every epoch,” the post read.
“The maximum reward rate declines by 1.5% annually until a lower bound of 3.25% annually,” it added, pointing out that all transaction fees are currently burned but this may change based on future governance decisions made by the Aptos community.
Community sentiment toward the token plan remained largely tepid, with most criticizing the large allocation for developers.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
JUST IN: Mastercard will help banks offer crypto trading services to clients
Mastercard, an American multinational giant has taken a giant stride in helping banks offer crypto trading services to clients. Mastercard is set to bridge banks with Paxos, a crypto-trading platform to help clients avail the service.
Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital is now under investigation by SEC and CFTC as its co-founders disappear
The multiple crashes this year, which were responsible for the market value of all cryptocurrencies falling below the one trillion mark, also marked the end of many crypto-related companies.
One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price looks to rest after breaking its ongoing consolidation and establishing directional bias favoring the bulls. Investors need to prepare for a pullback that will be an opportunity to accumulate before another run-up.
Facebook is on a quest to destroy the Metaverse and Web3
The future of how we socialize online is being defined as we speak, and it’s far too important to leave things to the likes of Meta and other mega social companies.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.