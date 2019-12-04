The daily NEO/USD price is trending in a downwards channel formation.

The four-hour price chart has found resistance at the SMA 20 curve.

NEO/USD daily chart

NEO/USD has fallen from $9.75 to $8.75, dropping by 10.25% over the last five days. The daily price is trending in a downwards channel formation and floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is around 36.

NEO/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour NEO/USD chart has found resistance at the SMA 20 curve and dropped from $9.05 to $8.75 in four hours. The price is currently flirting with the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight green sessions.

NEO/USD hourly chart

The hourly NEO/USD has dropped from $9.02 to $8.69 in two hours, breaking below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves in the process. The price is floating below the green Ichimoku cloud. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows increasing bearish momentum.

Key Levels

NEO/USD Overview Today last price 8.7237 Today Daily Change -0.27719 Today Daily Change % -3.08 Today daily open 9.00089 Trends Daily SMA20 10.38613 Daily SMA50 9.96118 Daily SMA100 9.19394 Daily SMA200 11.0793 Levels Previous Daily High 9.1635 Previous Daily Low 8.9 Previous Weekly High 10.053 Previous Weekly Low 8.4097 Previous Monthly High 13.445 Previous Monthly Low 8.4097 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9.00066 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9.06284 Daily Pivot Point S1 8.87942 Daily Pivot Point S2 8.75796 Daily Pivot Point S3 8.61592 Daily Pivot Point R1 9.14292 Daily Pivot Point R2 9.28496 Daily Pivot Point R3 9.40642



