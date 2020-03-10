- NEM Ignite Incubator aims to take new ideas and turn them into functional companies, which will enhance the NEM ecosystem.
- NEM Ignite will be open to applicants for the first cohort in the second quarter of this year.
The venture capital and investment wing of the NEM blockchain ecosystem, NEM Ventures, has recently launched a new project to mentor and provide financial assistance for early-stage blockchain projects. The project named “NEM Ignite Incubator,” aims to take new ideas and turn them into fully functional companies, which will enhance its ecosystem and technology adoption.
NEM Venture said:
NEM Ventures will assist incubatees by fostering connections between cohort participants, prominent partners and industry professionals, while helping founders develop their objectives, plans and technology to execute on their vision. Acceptance into the program includes moderate financial assistance in the form of investment to help participants get started with pre-seed funding.
Dave Hodgson, director and co-founder of NEM Ventures, said:
NEM Ignite has been developed to ensure companies that wish to build on the platform have the tools to best ensure their success. It represents an investment by the community in early stage companies who are building their future hand in hand with our ecosystem. With the NEM Symbol launch coming soon, it is a time for growth in the ecosystem and NEM Ignite is one of several ways that NEM supports projects building on our technology.
NEM Ignite will be open to applicants from Q2 2020. A beta group of pre-screened firms is being incubated currently to ensure the processes are all functioning effectively. NEM/USD is currently priced at $0.046009.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD impending bull run to $10,500 depends on this H&S pattern
Bitcoin price is battling increased selling activities at $8,000. The price has settled above $7,900 after advancing from $7,650 support. The freefall from $9,000 activated the completion of an impressive inverted head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates around the $0.208 level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.2098 to $0.2084 in the early hours of Tuesday. Earlier this Sunday, the price plummeted from $0.237 to $0.204 before it bounced up from the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD drops down after failing at the $7-level
ETC/USD bulls ran out of steam near the $7-level and dropped from $6.96 to $6.84 in the early hours of Tuesday. The price is floating in a downward channel formation and below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD indicates increasing bearish ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breakdown still unstoppable despite stability at $50
Litecoin price is still in grave danger of breaking down further to test the support areas at $45 and $35, respectively. The Elliot Wave Oscillator is in its third consecutive bearish session under the mean line (0.00). LTC/USD is trading under key ascending trendline support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.