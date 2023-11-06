- NEAR price has surged by 65% in two weeks, reaching $1.59, as Near protocol sees a $40 million investment influx.
- The bullish trend could be attributed to the upcoming developer conference hosted by Near, which is set to begin on Tuesday.
- The anticipation of the conference is revitalizing protocol growth, which had remained subdued since April.
Near price has gained significantly in the past few days even as the broader market cues took a break from being bullish. The altcoin has its developer conference lined up this week, and the anticipation has resulted in not only the price action but also the observation of considerable growth in the protocol.
Near price surges to five-month high
Over the past two weeks, the NEAR price has shot up by more than 65%, bringing the altcoin’s exchange value to $1.59 at the time of writing. Up from $1.00 since mid-October, NEAR is exhibiting no sudden change of trend imminent.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO), which has been moving upwards, indicates that the short-term period is trending higher than the long-term period, which is generally a bullish buying opportunity. When these green bars begin to turn red and trend downwards, a bearish signal is noted. While the possibility of a decline isn’t certain, it isn’t unlikely either.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing receding green bars on the histogram. This is usually a signal of waning bullishness, and a cross of the red signal line over the blue MACD line would confirm a bearish crossover.
Breaching and flipping the $1.63 resistance into support is necessary for NEAR to maintain the positive outlook. This would act as a boost for Near price to hit a six-month high of $1.78.
NEAR/USDT 1-day chart
But if the failed breach of Monday translates to a decline, NEAR could see a correction to $1.45. Losing this support line would erase nearly half the gains noted by NEAR in the past few days, testing the $1.17 support level and invalidating the bullish thesis.
NEARCON is near
November is the month of developer conferences, and Near Protocol is also among the many hosts. The protocol’s conference NEARCON is set to take place from November 7 to November 11 and would welcome developers to investors as well as key crypto industry members as speakers.
Such conferences act as a major catalyst for the hosts since they not only thrust them into the limelight but also encourage investment into the company/token/protocol. In the case of Near, the anticipation has resulted in a price rally as well as a considerable rise in the daily trading volume.
Since October 22, the daily trading volume has increased from $40.96 million to $145 million, peaking at $253 million on November 1.
NEAR daily trading volume
However, the more important measure is the inflow that has been recorded in the same time period on the protocol. In nearly two weeks, the total value locked (TVL) on the protocol has increased by 54% from $76 million to $111 million at the time of writing.
Near protocol TVL
This is a good sign for the investors holding NEAR at the moment. However, those looking to jump on the hype train should ensure that the developer conference NEARCON does not end up being a sell-the-news event resulting in immediate corrections.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
