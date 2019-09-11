- The US stock exchange adds support for decentralized finance index.
- The index is developed by London-based broker EXANTE.
The Stock Exchange NASDAQ has added a new index for decentralized financial projects ( (DeFi) to provide market information on blockchain companies working in this domain
The new index listed under the ticker Defix has been developed by a London-based brokerage company EXANTE. The broke pioneered the expansion to the cryptocurrency market in 2012 by launching the first-ever Bitcoin Fund. By now the Fund’s investment returns exceeded 70,000%.
According to EXANTE, Defix reflects the momentum of the most promising blockchain projects in decentralized finance industry. Currently, in includes altcoins of six major projects: Augur, Amoveo, Gnosis, Numerai, MakerDAO and 0x.
Defix can be tracked via TradingView and Google Finance services, soon it will be added to Yahoo Finance as well. In autumn, Exante plans to launch a fund based on the Defix index.
It is worth noting, that this year the US-based stock exchange has launched several crypto-related indices, including dedicated indices for bitcoin, ether and XRP, and a broader crypto reference index provided by CryptoCompare.
