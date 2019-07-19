More Bitcoin ATMs are being introduced by LibertyX as interest grows

The company behind first launching Bitcoin ATMs in the United States, LibertyX to introduce more.

LibertyX, the firm that launched the first Bitcoin (BTC) automated teller machine (ATM), in the United States, will be adding 90 new machines to its network.

The Boston-based firm will be partnering with independent ATM operator DesertATM, as part of the network expansion, as detailed within a report by global ATM market publication ATMmarketplace on July 18.

DesertATM will be uploading LibertyX on 90 of its Genmega ATMs to facilitate Bitcoin operations. In terms of the new Bitcoin ATM locations, these will be placed at; gas stations such as AMPM, ARCO & Chevron, as well as Family Dollar retail stores, as per the press release notes.