- MoneyGram announced that it started using xRapid solution.
- Ripple may additionally invest in MoneyGram $20 million by buying its shares.
The second-largest money transfer platform in the world, MoneyGram, is now using the xRapid solution developed by California-based Fintech startup Ripple to make cross-border payments. This was announced by MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes in a corporate call devoted to the financial results of the second quarter.
So, the first transactions through xRapid took place last week, but the company did not disclose data on current payment volumes.
"The partnership enables us to more closely align funding costs to daily transactions, which will help streamline our global liquidity management," the company said in a statement.
Note that the xRapid product is based on the XRP token and allows sending funds in one currency and instantly perform the settlement in another currency. MoneyGram added that partnership with Ripple could bring additional profit to the company by reducing costs.
Holmes confirmed that the fintech-startup also acquired MoneyGram shares at $4.10 per share even as they traded at $1.45. He did not disclose the exact amount of investment, but the media reported about $30 million and an obligation to purchase shares for another $20 million as needed.
It is worth noting that the community was skeptical about the deal as MoneyGram has lots of debts and its existence raises some questions.
However, it is worth pointing out that the system serves several million people in more than 200 countries.
Ripple and MoneyGram concluded their first agreement in early 2018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD bulls defiantly push towards $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stays in the green as week’s trading grinds to a halt. After opening the week amid negative volatility, Bitcoin buyers focused on higher levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD bulls fight to hold onto the intraday gains
Monero is in the green amid a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market is making a correction after formidable gains on Friday during the Asian hours. Like Bitcoin which soared above $10,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.