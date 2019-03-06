Monero (XMR) recent hardfork introduces Anti-ASIC mining algorithm

The Anti-ASIC mining algorithm was developed in collaboration with “Arweave.

RandomX keeps Monero GPU-mineable while preventing ASIC Mining.

Monero, one of the leading privacy oriented cryptocurrencies has recently launched a weapon that will help it fight and defeat the war against centralization. The Anti-ASIC mining algorithm was developed in collaboration with “Arweave, a serverless storage protocol.” The ASIC-resistant mining algorithm has been given the name RandomX.

The new algorithm created by the Monero Outreach team aims at preventing dominance by the few mining giants. The team at Monero wants to ensure that Monero remains a GPU-mineable coin.

“The idea with RandomX is to require anyone who wants to build an ASIC for it to basically reimplement an entire CPU, thus constraining their performance to that of a CPU,” explained Howard Chu, who first developed the concept of a randomly generated proof of work for Monero. “It will help mining on everyday computer hardware to stay more competitive.”

The CEO at Arweave Sam Williams said in a comment: