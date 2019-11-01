Dubai-based crypto exchange has listed Monero futures as of 31 October.

XMR futures product is the first of its kind to be traded out in the middle eastern region.

BTSE, Dubai-based multi-currency and spot/futures exchange, has announced the unveiling of its Monero (XMR) futures product, which commenced trading on 31 October.

The exchange is licensed by the Department of Economic Development, Government of Dubai and is under the regulations of the Central Bank of United Arab Emirates, as stated via their website.

BTSE CEO commented on the listing: