Monero (XMR) developers are stepping up efforts to fight ASICS
- Monero price is trading up on Thursday with gains of 0.25% in the second part of the day.
- Developers at Monero are further pressing ahead with fighting ASICs.
Monero, the privacy-based cryptocurrency, its developers are on further measures that prevent specialize mining hardware from dominating the space in claiming the rewards, known as ASICS.
ASIC operators are pushing out the other participants, who are on a much smaller scale. Developers at Monero have already conducted regular hard fork upgrades, to try and fend off ASICS. They are yet to prove their effectiveness in fending off ASICs.
Monero recently announced that they are moving forward with the activation of RandomX, a new mining algorithm, designed to render ASICs non-competitive.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.