Monero (XMR) developers are stepping up efforts to fight ASICS

Monero price is trading up on Thursday with gains of 0.25% in the second part of the day.

Developers at Monero are further pressing ahead with fighting ASICs.

Monero, the privacy-based cryptocurrency, its developers are on further measures that prevent specialize mining hardware from dominating the space in claiming the rewards, known as ASICS.

ASIC operators are pushing out the other participants, who are on a much smaller scale. Developers at Monero have already conducted regular hard fork upgrades, to try and fend off ASICS. They are yet to prove their effectiveness in fending off ASICs.

Monero recently announced that they are moving forward with the activation of RandomX, a new mining algorithm, designed to render ASICs non-competitive.