- Monero price breaks out in a double-digit price rally in response to hard fork plans for July 2022.
- Monero has outperformed other privacy coins as it prepares for its fifteenth software version upgrade through the July hard fork.
- Analysts believe Monero price could double in the short term, breaking out of its four-year downtrend.
Monero’s hard fork is scheduled to occur in July 2022, and the privacy protocol is on track for a trend reversal. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Monero price.
Monero price rally could continue on one condition
Monero, one of the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, has announced plans for a hard fork in July 2022. The hard fork would launch the fifteenth version of Monero with improved security in the network and fee changes.
Developers behind Monero confirmed the announcement in a GitHub post. Monero will deploy the testnet in May 2022. No new asset would be issued after the hard fork, at a block height of 2,668,888.
Post the hard fork, previous versions of Monero would be rendered invalid, and the fifteenth version would be the only relevant one for users.
Since Monero offers users higher privacy than other cryptocurrencies and its transactions are difficult to trace and track, XMR has witnessed higher adoption and utility. Post the hard fork; there would be improvements in the multiple signature mechanism. The bulletproof+ upgrade will ensure transactions don’t contain false information on the Monero blockchain.
Analysts have evaluated the Monero price trend and predicted a rally in the privacy-focused coin. @Hayess5178, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, has a bullish outlook on Monero. The analyst has predicted a 2x rally in Monero price in the short term since the cryptocurrency broke out of its 4-year long downtrend.
$XMR @monero— Simon Hayes (@Hayess5178) April 19, 2022
The #Monero #Bitcoin pair looks like it could 2x in the short term from here. It's just broke out of a 4 year downtrend.#privacy $zec $xvg https://t.co/8299ZXjmOv pic.twitter.com/2BJEoHwfJB
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Solana price overcome this hurdle to retest $135
Solana price foreshadows an uptrend as it consolidates below a crucial support level. This move could also propel SOL to highs last seen two weeks ago.
Cardano price prints bottom reversal setup
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
BNB price readies for bullish breakout after 1.84 million tokens burned
BNB has now completed its second auto-burn in 2022, pulling 1.84 million BNB tokens out of circulation. Analysts predict a breakout in BNB price as a supply shortage brews across exchanges.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips back below $0.00002600 as price action undergoes a rejection by the monthly pivot at $0.00002550 after forming a bull trap.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.