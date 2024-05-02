- MicroStrategy is working on the launch of MicroStrategy Orange, a Decentralized Identity solution that uses inscriptions.
- The Bitcoin-based identity solution will store and call users’ personal information on the BTC blockchain.
- MicroStrategy is yet to reveal a date for launch.
MicroStrategy, a Business Intelligence company which holds 214,400 Bitcoin, on Thursday, revealed in a presentation that it is working on the launch of a decentralized identity solution. The solution uses the Bitcoin blockchain and it is called MicroStrategy Orange.
Crypto analyst and influencer Dylan LeClair dropped the details in a recent tweet on X after attending a presentation by the firm.
MicroStrategy proposes decentralized identity solution
Decentralized identities are focused on offering Web3 users control over their digital personas while keeping their data secure. Several key players like Shiba Inu, Worldcoin, Polygon ID or Ethereum Name Service are targeting a similar problem statement, giving Web3 users more control on how and who their personal information is shared with.
Decentralized identity systems help users determine how and with whom their personal information is shared. The idea is to return control to users and end the reliance on a handful of centralized entities that control market participants’ personal information.
According to Dylan LeClair’s report, MicroStrategy Orange will use Bitcoin Inscriptions. Inscriptions will help users store and manage their identities while Unspent Transaction Output (UTXOs) allow for control of user identities.
$MSTR launching MicroStrategy Orange, a Decentralized Identity solution using the #Bitcoin blockchain.— Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) May 1, 2024
The Bitcoin Inscription DID method (did:btc) uses inscriptions in witness data to store and manage DIDs, leveraging UTXOs for DID control.
MicroStrategy is yet to announce an official launch date.
Of the top 10 decentralized identity tokens, eight have noted price gains in the past 24 hours despite the broader correction in the crypto sector, as seen on CoinMarketCap.
Decentralized Identity tokens
Social intelligence company LunarCrush tested market sentiment in response to MicroStrategy’s Decentralized identity solution. The firm observed the sentiment move up since the announcement, noting that 84% of all posts that include “MSTR” (MicroStrategy’s ticker) and MSTRWorld24” were positive.
MSTR Sentiment among market participants
In its recent earnings report, MicroStrategy announced that since the adoption of Bitcoin strategy, the stock has significantly outperformed BTC, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Silver and top tech indices.
MicroStrategy stock performance against key assets, tech stocks.
In April, the firm added another $7.8 million in Bitcoin (144 BTC) to its holdings. The logical next step for the firm is likely the development of solutions on the Bitcoin blockchain, like MicroStrategy Orange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins to pump once BTC bottoms out, slow grind up for now
Bitcoin price reclaiming above $59,200 would hint that BTC has already bottomed out, setting the tone for a run north. Ethereum price holding above $2,900 keeps a bullish reversal pattern viable despite falling momentum. Ripple price coils up for a move north as XRP bulls defend $0.5000.
Jack Dorsey's Block is under investigation by US Prosecutors for crypto lapses, says NBC
According to a report from NBC on Wednesday, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's company, Block, is under investigation by the US federal government. The allegations against the company are charges of processing transactions linked to sanctioned countries and even terrorists.
Ethereum attempts comeback after Fed decision not to tamper with rates
Institutional whales appear to be dumping Ethereum after recent dip. Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged appears to have helped ETH's price recover slightly. SEC Chair Gensler has misled Congress, considering recent revelations from Consensys suit, says Congressman McHenry.
Solana price dumps 21% on week as round three of FTX estate sale of SOL commences
Solana (SOL) price is down almost 5% in the past 24 hours and over 20% in the last seven days. The dump comes as the broader crypto market contracts with Bitcoin price leading the pack as it slides below the $58,000 threshold to test the Bull Market Support Band Indicator.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.