- MicroStrategy stock climbed more than 7% on Tuesday.
- That performance follows Monday's 4% gain.
- CEO Michael Saylor says the firm has acquired another 12,000 BTC.
- Daily chart shows MSTR has further room to run.
MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) gained another 7% on Tuesday, protecting shareholders from a worrying candlestick pattern at the start of the week. After surging as much as 15% on Monday, MSTR stock ended the day with a gain of 4% and a bearish Shooting Star Candlestick.
But Tuesday’s performance made certain that MicroStrategy is still in rally mode with shares ending the session up 7.35% at $1,593.35.
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to $69K during the session before surging back to the area around $71K. The S&P 500, which will likely soon need to include MicroStrategy due to its market cap reaching $27 billion, gained 1.12%, while the NASDAQ did it one better at 1.53%.
MicroStrategy stock news
MicroStrategy has been rallying this week after its CEO, Michael Saylor, disclosed the purchase of approximately 12,000 Bitcoins last weekend. The company used $781.1 million from a recent sale of convertible senior notes and $40.6 million of its own cash.
The 12,000-odd Bitcoins were purchased during a two-week stretch between February 26 and March 10 and bring the company’s total ownership to 205,000 BTC. At the current price, this crypto portfolio is worth more than $14.7 billion.
It was acquired for $6.91 billion at an average purchase price of $33,706 per BTC. This makes MicroStrategy the single largest institutional holder of Bitcoin, when custodians like Coinbase (COIN), Binance and Blackrock (BLK) are excluded.
While MicroStrategy’s market cap is increasingly tied to the travails of the king of crypto, that might not be a bad place to be this year. Bitcoin will reach yet another halving event in less than two months. These events tend to drive the price of BTC higher, because each halving means Bitcoin miners receive half of the previous rewards per block, which makes it more scarce.
CoinLedger, a firm that does taxes for companies and individuals with large crypto exposure, released a report last week predicting that BTC will climb to $115K per coin six months after halving. If it did, MicroStrategy could easily double from here, even though the stock is already up nearly 160% this year alone.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
MicroStrategy stock forecast
MicroStrategy's daily stock chart below shows the bearish Shooting Star candlestick from Monday. That worrying candlestick was the product of an enormous spike then sent MSTR stock up some 15% on Monday only to close much lower for a 4% gain. Tuesday's Hammer candlestick, albeit not running to a new all-time high, shows that bulls haven't thrown in the towel just yet.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 77, however, is quite worrying for shareholders itching to cash out.
MSTR daily stock chart
The weekly chart below, on the other hand, shows just where MSTR stock may go next. This week the share price is basing off the 261.8% Fibonacci at $1,540. If the market continues to treat this level as support for the rest of the week, then traders need to hold on for the 361.8% Fibonacci at $1,960.
Still, the weekly chart's RSI of 89 seems heavily overbought, so a pullback or consolidation phase may need to surface soon enough.
MSTR weekly stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY keeps losses below 147.50 amid reviving March BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY stays under pressure below 147.50 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen holds the rebound amid the country's Union wage hike demand having met in full by most firms. Japan's wage negotiations seem to revive March BoJ rate hike bets.
AUD/USD remains stuck in tight range above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather. Despite the S&P/ASX 200 Index rising for the second consecutive day, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, lower commodity prices could exert pressure on the Aussie Dollar.
Gold could rebound toward record highs if $2,145 support holds
Gold price is licking its wounds near $2,160 after witnessing about 1% percent correction from near record highs of $2,195 on Tuesday. Gold sellers are catching a breath, as the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields pause their recovery momentum, fuelled by hotter-than-expected US CPI data.
LidoDAO price clears key weekly resistance, but will LDO bulls rally?
LidoDAO price has been consolidating for more than two months. Slowly but surely, LDO has overcome key hurdles, signaling a bullish outlook, but a breakout rally could take time.
Price inflation is sticky and that's a problem
Price inflation is like the gum on the bottom of your shoe that you just can't scrape off. Or maybe it’s like a movie theater floor after a big premiere. It’s sticky. And that's a problem. The CPI data for February wasn’t anything to panic about. But nobody is throwing a party either.