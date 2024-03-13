Share:

MicroStrategy stock climbed more than 7% on Tuesday.

That performance follows Monday's 4% gain.

CEO Michael Saylor says the firm has acquired another 12,000 BTC.

Daily chart shows MSTR has further room to run.



MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) gained another 7% on Tuesday, protecting shareholders from a worrying candlestick pattern at the start of the week. After surging as much as 15% on Monday, MSTR stock ended the day with a gain of 4% and a bearish Shooting Star Candlestick.

But Tuesday’s performance made certain that MicroStrategy is still in rally mode with shares ending the session up 7.35% at $1,593.35.

Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to $69K during the session before surging back to the area around $71K. The S&P 500, which will likely soon need to include MicroStrategy due to its market cap reaching $27 billion, gained 1.12%, while the NASDAQ did it one better at 1.53%.

MicroStrategy stock news

MicroStrategy has been rallying this week after its CEO, Michael Saylor, disclosed the purchase of approximately 12,000 Bitcoins last weekend. The company used $781.1 million from a recent sale of convertible senior notes and $40.6 million of its own cash.

The 12,000-odd Bitcoins were purchased during a two-week stretch between February 26 and March 10 and bring the company’s total ownership to 205,000 BTC. At the current price, this crypto portfolio is worth more than $14.7 billion.

It was acquired for $6.91 billion at an average purchase price of $33,706 per BTC. This makes MicroStrategy the single largest institutional holder of Bitcoin, when custodians like Coinbase (COIN), Binance and Blackrock (BLK) are excluded.

While MicroStrategy’s market cap is increasingly tied to the travails of the king of crypto, that might not be a bad place to be this year. Bitcoin will reach yet another halving event in less than two months. These events tend to drive the price of BTC higher, because each halving means Bitcoin miners receive half of the previous rewards per block, which makes it more scarce.

CoinLedger, a firm that does taxes for companies and individuals with large crypto exposure, released a report last week predicting that BTC will climb to $115K per coin six months after halving. If it did, MicroStrategy could easily double from here, even though the stock is already up nearly 160% this year alone.