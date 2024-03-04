Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price could make it to its all-time high soon, steered by multiple reports. The latest is reports that BlackRock has filed to purchase Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for its Strategic Income Opportunities Fund.

JUST IN: BlackRock filed with the SEC to purchase #Bitcoin ETFs for its Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio. — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 4, 2024

Citing an excerpt from the filing:

The Fund may acquire shares in exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) that seek to reflect generally the performance of the price of bitcoin by directly holding bitcoin (“Bitcoin ETPs”), including shares of a Bitcoin ETP sponsored by an affiliate of BlackRock.

Another possible catalyst is the revelation that Stanford University's Blyth Fund has spent approximately 7% of its portfolio to buy Bitcoin.

JUST IN: Stanford University's Blyth Fund has bought #Bitcoin with a ~7% allocation of the total portfolio. pic.twitter.com/oQtrh2eyts — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) March 4, 2024