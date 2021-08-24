MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now worth more than $5.3 billion at the current BTC price.
MicroStrategy has once again purchased more Bitcoin (BTC), with the company adding 3,907 BTC to its holdings.
According to a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission published on Tuesday, the business intelligence upped its Bitcoin holdings by 3,907 BTC between July 1 and Monday, Aug. 23.
The SEC filing also revealed that MicroStrategy spent an average of $45,294 to acquire the additional Bitcoin.
With its latest purchase, Michael Saylor’s firm now holds 108,992 BTC, which cost the company about $2.918 billion to acquire at an average price of approximately $26,769 per “coin.”
With Bitcoin trading above $49,000, the company’s Bitcoin holdings are worth over $5.3 billion.
