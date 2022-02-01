According to today’s announcement by MetaDojo, the platform successfully raised $3 million in its seed round. The platform hosted the round courtesy of the Digital Finance Group, working towards its objectives to boost cost-effective and unbiased metaverse spaces.
Other partners, including Good Game Labs, NDC Ventures, Blockdream Ventures, IBC Group, NFT Technologies, to mention but a few, played a part in its successful funding round. From the support it is receiving from influential names in the crypto industry, the project expects more for the future, including building stronger bonds.
MetaDojo appreciates the pain points that NFT and metaverse projects face as they kick off their virtual space development. As such, it is providing a solution through ready-made structures (Dojos) transferable to a metaverse as a starting point. The Dojos are customizable and NFT-enabled, a convenient way for new projects to create the attention they need in the booming market.
Furthermore, it realizes the growing need for businesses to engage in the digital space while providing an exciting experience for their customers. By taking advantage of Web 3.0, it is creating not only the dojos, but a place for users to earn through creation, NFTs, and play-to-earn opportunities.
Investor trust and community support
While the project is receiving undeniable support from significant crypto companies, the community played an essential part in rounding up the seed sale. Furthermore, it owes to the existing and future communities, with the platform standing as a solution for current metaverse development issues.
According to several of the project’s partners, MetaDojo is taking a step towards improving the potential of the metaverse space. James Wo, the Founder, and CEO of DFG explained that as much as the metaverse industry has many entertainments, earning, and ownership opportunities, there is still a lot to cover.
In his opinion, the space is still in its early stages with an impressive deliverance of value. However, it would be wise to expand the usability of the spaces, which is what MetaDojo aims to achieve in the long run.
OKX Founder added that MetaDojo has potential with its diversified ecosystem and creating a bridge between its project and other metaverses. In turn, it hopes to revamp communication, businesses, play-to-earn gaming experiences, and ownership.
Other partners appreciate the same factors, further hailing the project for its increased convenience in development while reducing costs. As it stands, all hope for MetaDojo’s exponential growth, extending value to investors and users alike.
Future prospects
MetaDojo aims to make the most out of its partners, experienced in the Web 3.0 and NFT space. From its token allocation, 63% of all funds will be directed to the development of Dojos and its ecosystem’s functionality. Combined efforts with creators who will join the platform will bring out an expansive space and set of skills to benefit all.
It hopes to have a beta launch on the Bit Country Metaverse Network and hold its strategic round by the end of Q2 2022. It also hopes to forge more partnerships before holding an initial exchange or DEX offering later in the year. Overall, the team, community, and partners will help it achieve its vision of widespread metaverse and Web 3.0 adoption.
