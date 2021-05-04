MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon on the cusp of colossal 60% upswing

- MATIC price is trading inside a bull flag on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset faces one last key resistance level before new all-time highs.
- At the same time, MATIC might need a correction first.
MATIC had a massive rally in the last two weeks, hitting a new all-time high at $0.94. The digital asset has been trading sideways since then and it’s on the verge of a new leg up.
MATIC price aims for a new breakout to new all-time highs
On the 4-hour chart, MATIC has established a bull flag and seeks a breakout above the key resistance level at $0.85. The pattern has a long-term price target of $1.35 but MATIC will most likely pause at $1 before reaching it.
MATIC/USD 4-hour chart
MATIC has a lot of bullish momentum and just had a bounce from the lower boundary of the pattern. Nonetheless, it still needs to crack the key resistance level ahead.
MATIC/USD 4-hour chart
If the bears can push MATIC price below $0.75, which is the most important support point, the digital asset can quickly fall to a low of $0.56, a 26% move calculated by measuring the height of the symmetrical triangle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. Ripple price shows the promise of a bull rally that could create new yearly highs. This move comes after Ripple tested a critical support barrier.
Chainlink’s VRF functionality gains another integration, but LINK price crashes
Chainlink’s VRF functionality is integrated by Upshot to appraise NFTs in real-time. Coinversation Protocol announced the use of Chainlink price feeds to secure its platform.
CME expands suite of crypto derivatives products by launching micro Bitcoin futures
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has launched a new futures product as demand continues to grow in the cryptocurrency space. The new micro Bitcoin futures contract by CME will be one-tenth the size of a Bitcoin.
Grayscale parent firm DCG to increase allocation in GBTC to $750M amid steep discount
The parent company behind Grayscale, Digital Currency Group, has decided to ramp up the number of shares to acquire in the cryptocurrency fund.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.