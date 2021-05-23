MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up

- MATIC price is set for fresh declines as the $1 mark gives way.
- Bears eye a decisive break below 23.6% Fibo level on the daily chart.
- Bearish RSI backs the downside bias, as the crypto market paints red.
MATIC/USD has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday.
The MATIC price hit fresh weekly lows sub-$1, losing 16.50% on the day, as China’s crypto curbs continue to spook markets.
The ongoing three-day losing streak almost reverses the parabolic rise in Polygon from May 4 to May 19. The MATIC price recorded all-time highs of $2.8985 on Wednesday before crumbing 33% to finish the day at $1.6226.
MATIC/USD: Defends key support but for how long?
MATIC price accelerates declines this Sunday, having witnessed a daily closing below the critical short-term 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1.2253.
The bears tested the key support at $0.9150, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the meteoritic rise from April 23 to May 19.
If the sellers find a strong foothold below the latter, the upward-sloping 50-simple moving average (SMA) at $0.7832 could be put to test.
The next downside target awaits at the 100-SMA at $0.5194.
The relative strength index (RSI) pointing south, now at 46.22, strengthens the case for additional declines.
MATIC/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, a bounce from the abovementioned Fibo support could bring the 21-SMA support now resistance back in play.
The 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of the same rally at $1.2915 will then get tested.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
