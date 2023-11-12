MATIC price drops 10% despite the allure of Polygon PoS as a hub for decentralized applications

- Polygon price faced a 10% rejection from the $1.0000 psychological level to find support at $0.8146.
- It comes despite Wipro joining other dApps already building on Polygon PoS for its Falcon product.
- MATIC could extend the fall by 15% if the mean threshold at $0.8501 of the three-day supply zone gives way.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated upon a decisive candlestick close above the $1.0383 resistance level.
Polygon (MATIC) price is at an inflection point after its upside trajectory met significant opposition from a crucial supply barrier. It comes despite growing interest from decentralized applications taking a liking to the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS).
Polygon PoS onboards Wipro
Polygon has on boarded Wipro, after the technology services and consulting company launched its Falcon industrial supply chain management platform on the Polygon PoS. Falcon looks to leverage the growing demand for a “solution offering the added security of blockchains safeguarding the integrity and immutability of data exchanged across the industry supply chain.”
With the move, Wipro joins the many decentralized applications (dApps) that are already building on Polygon PoS, including Adidas, Stripe and Adobe, among others.
MATIC price prognosis
Polygon price tested the $0.8146 support level before a pullback after breaching the $0.8501 midline (mean threshold) of the supply zone extending from $0.7715 to $0.9255. However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still above the 50 level and the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still flashing green in positive territory, the bulls still have a fighting chance.
Increased buying pressure could restore MATIC price back above the mean threshold of $0.8501. A strong move above the upper boundary of the supply barrier at $0.9255 could boost MATIC price to the $1.0000 psychological level.
Further north, the gains could extend for MATIC price to test the $1.0383 resistance level, whitewashing any bearish sentiments for the short term In highly bullish cases, springboard to the February supply barrier stretching between $1.2306 and 1.5236. A three-day candlestick close above the midline of this order block at $1.3783 would confirm the continuation of the trend.
MATIC/USDT 3-day chart
Conversely, if the supply zone fails to flip into a support level, MATIC price could fall through, potentially extending to the $0.7042. In the dire case, the slump could extend to the $0.4894 support floor. Such a move would constitute a 40% drop below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
