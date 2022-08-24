MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback

- MATIC price has slipped below the 30-, 50-, and 100-day EMAs, denoting a short-term shift in the daily trend.
- A pullback to $0.647 or $0.598 seems likely before an explosive rally to $1.048 and $1.328.
- If Polygon produces a lower low below the July 13 swing low at $0.519, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
MATIC price needs to shed weight before explosive flight
MATIC price dropped roughly 28% between August 14 and August 20 after rallying nearly 234% in less than two months. This impressive run-up seems to be searching for a stable support level to bounce.
Interestingly the daily trend seems to have shifted in favor of bears after MATIC price sliced through the 30-day, 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The most recent attempt to move beyond this level has failed, leading to a retracement.
As a result, investors can expect MATIC price to sweep the equal lows formed at $0.761. A quick recovery above the aforementioned level after a liquidity run is indicative of buying pressure, which will be the first signal market participants should buy.
However, a flip of this barrier could result in a 15% drop to $0.647 and the subsequent support level at $0.598. This area is a perfect buying opportunity for the next leg that will most likely push through the hurdles discussed above and make a run for the $1.04 and $1.32 resistance barriers.
Such a move would constitute a 70% to 120% in gains and is likely where the short-term local top could form.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for MATIC price in the longer term, investors need to stomach the potential pullback to $0.647 or $0.598. However, if the sellers are persistent and produce a lower low below the July 13 swing low at $0.519, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, MATIC price could revisit the $0.478 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
