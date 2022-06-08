Major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have delisted Litecoin (LTC) weeks after flagging its privacy-focused MimbleWimble (MWEB) upgrade.
In a public announcement on Wednesday, Upbit cited the Act on the Reporting and Use of Specific Financial Transaction Information, which prohibits anonymous transactions as the key reason for ending support for LTC.
The delisting comes in the light of the much-awaited MWEB upgrade that made LTC transactions private, hiding some of the key identifiers. The upgrade was released earlier this year, nearly two years after its first proposal.
The crypto exchange reached out to the Litecoin Foundation to understand the privacy-focused upgrade, and after a thorough review, the exchange decided to end support for LTC transactions. Exchange users have 30 days to withdraw their LTC funds. Upbit in its official report said:
“We decided to terminate the transaction support for Litecoin (LTC), as it was determined that the optional function that does not expose transaction information included in this network upgrade corresponds to an anonymous transmission technology under the Specific Financial Information Act.”
According to a report from the 8BTC, five major crypto exchanges namely Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and Gopax have now delisted LTC from their platform.
Upbit and other major crypto exchanges have issued a warning for investors in the last week of May, advising them about the regulatory risks associated with confidential transactions.
South Korea has some of the most stringent crypto regulations worldwide, and the Specific Financial Information Act is one of them. Under said rule, crypto exchanges are required to enforce strict know your customer and anti-money laundering policies, and anonymous transactions are prohibited.
The delisting of LTC was highly anticipated especially after a warning by exchanges earlier this year. Korean exchanges have delisted several other privacy coins in the past as well.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Renowned analyst sells everything but DOGE despite risk of 80% crash
Dogecoin price remains at risk of further collapse, yet despite this bearish outlook, a renowned analyst has sold all his cryptocurrency holdings and poured capital into Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
Polygon’s MATIC is on the verge of a significant price movement
Polygon (MATIC) price is on the cusp of a bullish breakout once it has completed its consolidation phase. This phase is entering its third trading day as price action reveals lower highs and higher lows, and supply and demand are pushed towards one another.
More than 1,000 projects building on Cardano revive the bullish sentiment for ADA price
Input Output HongKong, the developers of the Cardano blockchain, announced that 1,003 projects are being developed on the network. High development activity on the Cardano blockchain has fueled a bullish sentiment among investors.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC sets sight on $34,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to jump at least 13% as tailwinds hover over global markets. Although the background is still tainted by central bank tightening – with the Indian Reserve Bank the latest to join the RBA in implementing a 50 bp hike.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.