LUNC price crash could extend 30% amid oncoming hearing between Terraform Labs and the SEC

- Terra Luna Classic price has dropped 32% after a rejection from a stiff seller congestion zone.
- LUNC could extend fall 30% this week amid a bearish market and the ecosystem’s legal tussle.
- The hearing between Terraform Labs and the SEC will take place on March 25.
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is trading with a bearish bias, extending the fall as part of a broader market crash, led by Bitcoin. For LUNC price, however, volatility is expected amid two fundamental events expected early next week.
Also Read: Bitcoin price offers late bulls a lower entry as BTC halving nears
LUNC volatility to increase with two events in sight
The Luna ecosystem has two crucial events scheduled for March 25, with the headlining one being the hearing between Terraform Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Do Kwon, who is the subject of the hearing, will not be present in court as he is still in Montenegro and will be represented by his lawyer, among them, Goran Rodic. According to Rodic, Kwon would be extradited to South Korea after March 23 as ruled by a Montenegro court. It comes after the US authorities objected to the cancellation of Do Kwon's extradition to the US. The outcome of this objection will be awaited.
The authorities have been on Kwon’s neck since Terra collapsed in mid-2022, when Terra's collapse wiped out billions of dollars of investor funds. Kwon had fled to Montenegro, but was later arrested for possession of falsified documents.
Besides Kwon-related news, the Terra Classic chain upgrade will take place on the same day. It follows a unanimous approval of the v2.4.2 upgrade proposal, intended to introduce IBC-Hooks to facilitate the onboarding of decentralized applications (dApps) onto the Terra Luna Classic network.
With support coming from both validators and community members, March 25 will be critical for LUNC, LUNA, and USTC. The hype around the event has drawn the likes of Singapore-based crypto futures trading platform WEEX, which announced the listing of LUNC spot and futures pairs.
LUNC price outlook with counteracting events on March 25
LUNC price has dropped 32% after a rejection from a stiff resistance, with technical indicators suggesting an extended fall. Notice the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the 50 midline, signifying weak price strength. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) has also flipped negative, pointing to a bearish takeover.
Increased selling pressure could see the Terra Classic price extend a leg lower to $0.00009170. Such a move would constitute a 30% drop below current levels.
LUNC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a re-entry by the bulls could see the LUNC price recover. A decisive candlestick close above the supplier congestion level would signal a potential rally, inspiring late bulls to flock to the scene. This could propel the LUNC price further north, likely going as high as the $0.00025000 threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aptos price rallies towards $18 target after $330 million token unlock
Aptos price is increasing on Tuesday, defying the sharp sell-off among main crypto assets. The scalable Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain recently unlocked over $334 million worth of APT tokens on March 13. While token unlock events are typically followed by a correction in prices, APT sustained its rally.
ImmutableX price falls sharply as holders sell IMX ahead of $101 million token unlock
ImmutableX price is declining sharply despite the rising relevance of gaming and meme coin tokens among traders. The decrease can be attributed to traders positioning ahead of the upcoming token unlock on Friday, which is likely to increase the selling pressure on the gaming token and result in a steeper correction.
XRP trades with modest losses below key $0.60 level
XRP price dropped closer to its psychologically important support level at $0.60 on Tuesday amidst a steep correction in the crypto ecosystem. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have noted a decline in their prices on Tuesday.
Why is the crypto market crashing?
The two most important contribution to the ongoing bull market is the meteoric rise in Bitcoin due to the ETF approval and the sudden interest spike in Solana ecosystem. But the recent move suggests that the upward momentum is dissipating and a correction looms.
Bitcoin: Can BTC hit $100,000 without a correction?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a slowdown in momentum as it set up a new all-time high of $73,949 on March 13. Considering the massive uptrend that BTC has been experiencing, a short-term correction is nothing to be concerned about.