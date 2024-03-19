- Bitcoin price bottomed out at $62,410, causing almost $570 million in total liquidations.
- A Head-and-Shoulders pattern could send BTC 12% lower to the weekly imbalance at $59,005.
- A break and close above the $69,000 neckline would negate the technical formation.
Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped on Tuesday, in a move that blew millions in positions out of the water. While it spread panic across the market, forward-looking investors saw it as an opportunity to buy the dop ahead of the halving.
Late bulls buy Bitcoin ahead of the halving
Bitcoin price dropped to record an intraday low of $62,410 on Tuesday, provoking a wider market crash. The dip caused almost $570 million in total crypto liquidations, comprising $458 million in longs against $111 million in short positions.
Total liquidations
Out of this, around $136 million was composed of BTC longs and nearly $45 million in short positions. It comes as the countdown to the Bitcoin halving continues, estimated to arrive in 30 days.
While the pullback is harsh, optimists see it as a buying opportunity, and therefore a healthy correction ahead of the halving. If history repeats, the Bitcoin halving could kick off the next bull market like it has in previous cycles.
Elsewhere, reports indicate that between March 10 and 18, MicroStrategy has added 9,245 BTC tokens to its Bitcoin bucket worth around $623 million. The tokens were purchased at an average price of $67,382. With this voluminous buy, the business intelligence firm now holds 214,246 BTC worth $13.6 billion but acquired for $7.53 billion. The average purchase price overall is $35,160.
MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 9,245 BTC for ~$623.0M using proceeds from convertible notes & excess cash for ~$67,382 per #bitcoin. As of 3/18/24, $MSTR hodls 214,246 $BTC acquired for ~$7.53B at average price of $35,160 per bitcoin. https://t.co/oeYJGgiuy0— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 19, 2024
Notably, the purchases were made using proceeds from convertible notes and excess cash.
Bitcoin price outlook ahead of the halving
Bitcoin price action is defined by a steady climb before BTC topped out at $73,777, followed by a series of lower highs and lower lows. This has culminated in a Head-and-Shoulders pattern. This technical formation signals an upcoming bearish trend.
Three successive price tops, or two shoulders and a head, form the pattern. The head is the middle top, which is at the highest level, while the shoulders are the two other tops that are higher on both sides. The neckline connects the swing lows of the three tops.
The pattern is completed once the price crosses below this neckline, and the target is forecasted by measuring the distance between the neckline and the head and superimposing it from the expected breakout point southwards.
Bitcoin price could make a 12% drop to the weekly imbalance, the Fair Value Gap (FVG), which stretches from $52,985 to $59,005, if this pattern plays out. This could provide a buying opportunity for risk-savvy investors. A break and close below its midline at $55,942 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this outlook, dropping to signify falling momentum. The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also edging toward the mean level amid ongoing profit-taking, encouraged by Bitcoin price’s recent loss of momentum.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if bulls have their way, bulls show up, Bitcoin price could reclaim above the neckline. In a highly bullish case, the gains could send BTC above the $69,000 threshold, above which the bearish thesis would be invalidated.
A flip of the aforementioned resistance into support would encourage the bulls to propel Bitcoin price to reclaim its peak of $73,777 or higher. Such a move would constitute a climb of nearly 13% above current levels.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
