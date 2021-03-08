Luna price is contained inside a right-angled broadening wedge pattern on the daily chart.

The digital asset faces a robust resistance trendline as key indicator is close to presenting a sell signal.

A breakout above a key resistance level will push the digital asset by 40%.

Luna price has just established a new all-time high at $9.35 but could be on the verge of a pullback after a significant rally in the past two months.

Luna price at risk of falling towards $5.5

On the daily chart, LUNA has established a right-angled broadening wedge pattern which is considered bearish. At the same time, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green '8' candlestick which is usually followed by a sell signal.

LUNA/USD daily chart

The confirmation of the sell signal has the potential to drive Luna price down to the lower trendline support located at $5.5.

LUNA/USD daily chart

However, on the flip side, if the bulls can push LUNA above the upper resistance trendline and see a daily close there, the digital asset will explode by 40% in the long-term towards $13.