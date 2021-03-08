- Luna price is contained inside a right-angled broadening wedge pattern on the daily chart.
- The digital asset faces a robust resistance trendline as key indicator is close to presenting a sell signal.
- A breakout above a key resistance level will push the digital asset by 40%.
Luna price has just established a new all-time high at $9.35 but could be on the verge of a pullback after a significant rally in the past two months.
Luna price at risk of falling towards $5.5
On the daily chart, LUNA has established a right-angled broadening wedge pattern which is considered bearish. At the same time, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green '8' candlestick which is usually followed by a sell signal.
LUNA/USD daily chart
The confirmation of the sell signal has the potential to drive Luna price down to the lower trendline support located at $5.5.
LUNA/USD daily chart
However, on the flip side, if the bulls can push LUNA above the upper resistance trendline and see a daily close there, the digital asset will explode by 40% in the long-term towards $13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
