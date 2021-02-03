Terra Price Analysis: LUNA aims for a $2 billion market capitalization with no barriers ahead

- Terra is a Blockchain similar to Ethereum with several functional protocols built on top of it.
- The digital asset has performed extremely well in 2021 gaining $700 million in market capitalization.
- The project has a lot of plans for the future and the short-term that can drive LUNA price even higher.
Terra is a Blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and allows developers to use Terra stablecoins, on-chain swaps, run on multiple chains, and more. The digital asset behind Terra is called LUNA and it’s currently trading at $2.08 with $1 billion in market capitalization.
The fundamental forces behind Terra
There are several projects already built on top of Terra. The first is ZenGo, a fully functional wallet and card powered by Visa that can be used anywhere. Mirror Protocol is the most successful project so far, reaching a market capitalization of $156 million.
Mirror creates assets reflected on the Blockchain, which means that users can trade stocks like Tesla, or Microsoft, as well as indices like the QQQ trust index on the Blockchain. One of the main benefits of Terra’s blockchain is the speed and the cost of $0.001 per transaction, which is extremely lower than Ethereum’s gas fees.
On January 26, 2021, Terraform Labs raised $25 million from Galaxy Digital, Coinbase Ventures, and others to continue building new and exciting projects. The next upcoming project built on Terra will be ANCHOR, a savings protocol with a ton of innovative features like principal protection or a stable interest rate.
Terra price has hit an all-time high of $2.5 but could rise higher
On February 3, 2021, LUNA touched $2.5 for the first time ever but saw a significant pullback down to $2.04. The digital asset could continue to climb higher as it faces very little resistance on the way up.
LUNA social volume
In the past week, a peak in social volume has accurately predicted local tops for LUNA. However, we now see almost no activity in social media which indicates that Terra price can continue surging higher without the risk of a pullback.
LUNA/USD daily chart
Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool on the daily chart we can see the next price target for the bulls is located at $3.11 which is the 127.2% Fib level. A breakout above that point can push Terra price towards $3.42 and $3.88 which would put the digital asset at a $2 billion market capitalization.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.