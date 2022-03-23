Loopring price posts 40% gains overnight, as the zkRollup powers GameStop NFT marketplace.

GameStop announces a partnership with Loopring to create new NFTs and enter the Web3 gaming paradigm.

GameStop's digital collectibles marketplace is now live; the global video gaming giant chose to build on layer-2 first.

The global video gaming retail giant GameStop has officially announced the launch of its NFT marketplace in beta. The project is powered by layer-2 solution Loopring, fueling a bullish narrative for LRC and GME prices.

Loopring posts double-digit gains, powers GameStop's NFT marketplace

Loopring price is up 41.2% overnight as the Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution teams up with electronics giant GameStop to build an NFT marketplace. The platform's beta launch allows users to create profiles and make deposits.

Adam Browman, Head of Growth at Loopring, announced the long-awaited NFT marketplace beta launch and revealed that the full version would arrive shortly. Browman believes that NFTs have become mainstream; however, accessibility remains low due to high costs. Users need fast, cheap and secure access to the NFT paradigm for higher adoption.

The GameStop partnership with Loopring aims to achieve low-cost accessibility to drive global NFT adoption. Since GameStop's NFT marketplace is powered by an Ethereum scaling solution, users enjoy security while low gas costs.

The partnership with Loopring offers high-performance capabilities to GameStop's NFT marketplace while providing it the speed and scalability of Web2 and ownership of assets like Web3.

The future of #NFTs are here + they're powered by #Ethereum's second layer



Loopring L2 x @GameStop



Power to the players.

Power to the creators

Power to the collectors.#L222https://t.co/0gdvKLivfp — Loopring‍☠️ (@loopringorg) March 23, 2022

Kevin Svenson, a crypto analyst and trader, has evaluated the Loopring price trend and predicted the altcoin would lead the alt season rally. Svenson believes Loopring could be one of the top movers as the altcoin bottomed out recently.

IF we get an $Alt-Season sometime soon I think $LRC could be one of the top movers. This one usually moves up with tons of velocity. Currently bottomed out.



Also, @loopringorg is one of my favorite Layer2 solutions for $ETH during times of high fees#Bitcoin #Crypto pic.twitter.com/rZL4uMS43E — Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) March 23, 2022

Analysts at the YouTube channel Gerhard-Bitcoin Strategy noted that the momentum in Loopring price has shifted since the beginning of 2022. The analyst identified a bullish signal on the Loopring price chart, as the altcoin crossed the 36-day simple moving average.