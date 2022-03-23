- Loopring price posts 40% gains overnight, as the zkRollup powers GameStop NFT marketplace.
- GameStop announces a partnership with Loopring to create new NFTs and enter the Web3 gaming paradigm.
- GameStop's digital collectibles marketplace is now live; the global video gaming giant chose to build on layer-2 first.
The global video gaming retail giant GameStop has officially announced the launch of its NFT marketplace in beta. The project is powered by layer-2 solution Loopring, fueling a bullish narrative for LRC and GME prices.
Loopring posts double-digit gains, powers GameStop's NFT marketplace
Loopring price is up 41.2% overnight as the Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution teams up with electronics giant GameStop to build an NFT marketplace. The platform's beta launch allows users to create profiles and make deposits.
Adam Browman, Head of Growth at Loopring, announced the long-awaited NFT marketplace beta launch and revealed that the full version would arrive shortly. Browman believes that NFTs have become mainstream; however, accessibility remains low due to high costs. Users need fast, cheap and secure access to the NFT paradigm for higher adoption.
The GameStop partnership with Loopring aims to achieve low-cost accessibility to drive global NFT adoption. Since GameStop's NFT marketplace is powered by an Ethereum scaling solution, users enjoy security while low gas costs.
The partnership with Loopring offers high-performance capabilities to GameStop's NFT marketplace while providing it the speed and scalability of Web2 and ownership of assets like Web3.
The future of #NFTs are here + they're powered by #Ethereum's second layer— Loopring☠️ (@loopringorg) March 23, 2022
Loopring L2 x @GameStop
Power to the players.
Power to the creators
Power to the collectors.#L222https://t.co/0gdvKLivfp
Kevin Svenson, a crypto analyst and trader, has evaluated the Loopring price trend and predicted the altcoin would lead the alt season rally. Svenson believes Loopring could be one of the top movers as the altcoin bottomed out recently.
IF we get an $Alt-Season sometime soon I think $LRC could be one of the top movers. This one usually moves up with tons of velocity. Currently bottomed out.— Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) March 23, 2022
Also, @loopringorg is one of my favorite Layer2 solutions for $ETH during times of high fees#Bitcoin #Crypto pic.twitter.com/rZL4uMS43E
Analysts at the YouTube channel Gerhard-Bitcoin Strategy noted that the momentum in Loopring price has shifted since the beginning of 2022. The analyst identified a bullish signal on the Loopring price chart, as the altcoin crossed the 36-day simple moving average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
Crypto.com price to revisit $0.45 after FIFA World Cup sponsorship deal
Crypto.com token has set up pools of liquidity at the range low and high of recent run-up. This technical outlook creates ambiguity with directional bias, but the recent announcement indicates a bullish move is likely.
Decentraland price readies to surge to $3 ahead of Metaverse Fashion Week
Decentraland price is consolidating in what appears to be a B-wave triangle. MANA may have already completed three of the five required structures within the triangle and could charge higher towards $3 to complete the fourth.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.