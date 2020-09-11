Loopring (LRC) and yEearn Finance (YFI) surge after Coinbase listing, before facing bearish correction

- YFI’s Coinbase listing has given it great credibility among the investors.
- LRC faces strong resistance levels and lacks healthy support, so further price drop is expected.
Coinbase Pro, the professionally-oriented arm of Coinbase exchange, has announced the listing of Loopring (LRC) and yEarn Finance (YFI) tokens.
yEarn Finance
YFI, the yEarn Finance token, will list on Coinbase Pro, with trading scheduled to begin on September 15. The very fact that YFI was even enlisted has given it some unprecedented credibility. Since July, Coinbase has been on a DeFi listing spree. Coins like Band, Kava, UMA, etc., have all been recently listed on Coinbase.
YFI/USD daily chart
Following the listing, YFI/USDT went up from 27,468.27 to 34,096.79. Since then, the bears have stepped back in the early hours of Friday to take the price down to 33,045.88. The 21,622 support level needs to hold strong to prevent any potential price crash.
YFI IOMAP
YFI can drop to 32,036.58 before it encounters healthy support. On the upside, the price only has the space to go up to 33,039.70 before it encounters strong resistance.
Loopring
Coinbase Pro will start accepting inbound transfers of LRC on September 14, triggering the first step of its traditional four-step listing process. Loopring is a Shanghai-based exchange that allows users to send ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain via zkRollup – a layer-two scalability technique.
LRC/USDT daily chart
Following the listing news, LRC/USDT went up from 0.2063 to 0.2552 this Thursday. The bears have currently corrected the price to 0.237 as it sits on top of the 0.2366 support line. In the process, the price has re-entered the 20-day Bollinger band, showing that it’s no longer overvalued.
LRC IOMAP
The IOMAP paints a pretty bleak picture for LRC. There are no healthy support levels so LRC can potentially crash to $0.1979. The price has no room to grow on the upside as it immediately faces a strong resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: BTC has clear path to $11,258
Kraken cryptocurrency exchange recently released its August 2020 Bitcoin volatility report. As per the report, the recent decline in BTC’s price is not to be worried about as historically, September has been the worst ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: Price movement remains sluggish, despite high network activity
Despite the recent drop in prices, Litecoin's (LTC) network activity has continued to be significantly high. Data by Santiment shows that Litecoin has witnessed a ...
BNB aims for new yearly highs, report shows BNB is undervalued
Binance Coin, the official digital coin of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by reported daily volume and number of users, Binance is on a gradual retreat from the 1-hour timeframe. Following the recent ...
Aelf Market Update: SashimiSwap shoots up ELF by >140%
Aelf has caused quite a stir by jumping up by more than 140% this Thursday. The real catalyst behind this growth appears to be SasimiSwap, Aelf’s version of the infamous SushiSwap. Back on August 28, Aelf released ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.