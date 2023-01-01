- Litecoin network is gearing up for its third halving where the block reward will be reduced to 12.5 LTC per block.
- Litecoin recently hit two key milestones, 52 million new addresses joined the altcoin’s network and it completed 39 million transactions in 2022.
- LTC price could recoup its losses as count of whale addresses jumps higher, it remains to be seen whether it is a sell the news event.
Litecoin network is preparing for its third halving in 2023. Developers on the altcoin network are gearing up for the block reward to be slashed in half to 12.5 LTC per block. The Bitcoin alternative hit two key milestones in 2022, in new wallet addresses and total transactions on the network.
Also read: Robert Kiyosaki scoops up Bitcoin before crypto regulations crush innovation
Litecoin whale address count climbs ahead of third halving
Litecoin halving is a key event where block reward is slashed in half and the event occurs once every four years. LTC supply is currently capped at 84,000,000 Litecoins and the fixed supply makes the altcoin scarce and deflationary.
The objective of halving is to preserve the purchasing power of the asset. There have been two halvings since the altcoin's launch in 2011. The first halving was performed in August 2015, the block reward has been reduced to 25 LTC.
The previous two consecutive halvings have resulted in a rally in the altcoin’s price. The post-halving price boom is expected in the second half of 2023 as the event is scheduled for August 2023. A 50% reduction in the number of Litecoin minted has resulted in two events: a surge in the asset’s price and a crypto bull market that ensues in the following years, leading into BTC halving.
While past performance is not an indicator of future performance, the halving could help establish a clear path towards the future.
Litecoin halvings one and two and price impact
It can be seen in the chart above that Litecoin price increased during the two halvings indicated by a smiley icon. Interestingly, LTC made impressive gains against BTC in the days and weeks following the halving.
Based on data from Santiment, Litecoin price ratio v. Bitcoin remained high as the number of large wallet addresses climbed up since May 2022. LTC/BTC price ratio is up 130% since June 12, 2022. The network hit a key milestone in terms of addresses holding more than 1,000 LTC in two years.
Litecoin shark and whale addresses hit two year high
Analysts predict next Litecoin top in 2023
Master Kenobi, a crypto analyst and trader argues that Litecoin could swim against the S&P 500 and have a pre-halving run during a potential crash in the index. The technical expert shared a chart.
Litecoin prediction by Master Kenobi
Kenobi believes that LTC halving season is here and the Bitcoin alternative could climb up to the $485 level. The altcoin has witnessed nearly 90% drawdown in two previous cycles, therefore analysts believe the payment token is ready for a bullish breakout, sell the news event ahead of third halving.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price. Bitcoin price uptrend is capped at $17,259.
Uniswap traders move out of the pennant, looking for a 10% drop
Uniswap (UNI) price action performs a clear break below the pennant formation that was marked up on the charts after what could have been a bear trap on Tuesday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot (DOT) price action tanked on Wednesday as global markets continued their sell-off, with equities leading the decline off the cliff. One of the scenarios on the table was that this last trading week trading would be very binary due to thin liquidity
Binance and KuCoin users connected to trading bot 3Commas hit by 100,000 API leak
Binance, KuCoin and other cryptocurrency trading platforms where users granted access to trading bot 3Commas through API keys are hit by an exploit.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.