Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD heading for a big retest of a critical ascending trend line support
- Litecoin price on Tuesday in the second part of the session is trading in minor negative territory down some 0.90%.
- LTC/USD bears are pressing with downside pressure, price is heading for a retest of a critical trend line of support.
- Big support is seen around the psychological $100 area, however, it does remain a threat.
Spot rate: 104.96
Relative change: -0.90%
High: 106.26
Low: 100.41
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- A near-term barrier of resistance can be observed at $106, capping upside recovery at present.
LTC/USD daily chart
- The price is heading for a major retest of a critical ascending trend line, which has been supporting the price since late May.
