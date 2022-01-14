Litecoin price ready for a 40% rally but LTC bulls to face multiple hurdles

- Litecoin price shows a triple bottom setup on a 3-day chart, hinting at a 40% ascent.
- The 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs are plaguing LTC’s path at $157.03, $170.13 and $181.98, respectively.
- A decisive candlestick close below $103.82 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Litecoin price shows a massively bullish pattern developing on a higher time frame, suggesting that a bull rally is on its way. Regardless of the optimistic setup, LTC’s path is sprinkled with multiple hurdles that could hurt and even stop the uptrend dead in its tracks.
Litecoin price eyes a higher high
Litecoin price has dropped roughly 54% over the last two months and is currently trading at $138.47. From January 25, 2021, to January 7, 2022, LTC has tagged the $129.62 support level three distinctive times, giving rise to the triple bottom setup.
This technical formation is a bullish reversal pattern and forecasts a trend shift from bearish to bullish. Therefore, market participants can expect LTC to make a run for the 3-day supply zone, ranging from $181.65 to $209.78.
Particularly, Litecoin price could dig into this resistance area and retest the $195.79 barrier, representing a 40% ascent from the current position.
However, the uptrend is not a cakewalk due to the presence of the 50-, 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $157.03, $170.13 and $181.98, respectively.
Market participants should note that the bull rally detailed above could slow down or stop due to the immense selling pressure at the aforementioned levels.
LTC/USDT 3-day chart
Supporting this arduous journey for Litecoin price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This on-chain index shows that nearly 938,000 addresses that purchased roughly 14.72 million LTC tokens at $152.43 and $169.10 are “Out of the Money.”
These holders could break even by offloading their holdings if LTC ever reaches these levels, thereby increasing the overall sell-side pressure. Interestingly, these price levels coincide with the 50- and 100-day SMAs, adding proof to the aforementioned theory.
LTC GIOM
While the above on-chain indicator suggests that the rally for Litecoin price may be truncated, the 24-hour active addresses trend shows that user interest is high. Since December 26, 2021, the number of active addresses has increased from 247,000 to 354,000.
This 43% increase in active users suggests that market participants are interested in LTC at the current price levels, adding weight to the bullish outlook.
LTC active addresses
While Litecoin price may not rally to $195.79 in a swift manner, there is a good chance it will retest the 50-day SMA at $157.03 and make an effort to retest the 200-day SMA at $170.13. So, investors can expect a 21% upswing and a 30% run-up, respectively, and even to the supply zone’s lower limit at $181.65.
However, if Litecoin price produces a three-day candlestick close below $103.82, it will create a lower low, invalidating the triple bottom bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink must return above this price level or LINK will fall back to $20
Chainlink price is facing difficulties moving above a significant resistance zone on the weekly chart. Failure to close above this resistance on the weekly chart could trigger a strong resumption of falling prices.
Cardano price presents buy opportunity before ADA gears up for 40% ascent
Cardano price could tag lower levels before ADA bulls prepare to reverse the period of underperformance. The Ethereum killer could slide toward the January 10 low at $1.07 before falling toward the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.04.
Algorand price due for a 25% upswing as ALGO reveals a bullish setup
Algorand price has seen a considerable drop over the past 24 hours and shows that this bearish outlook might be coming to an end. As ALGO finds its footing at the current support level, investors can position themselves to maximize the gains that will follow.
Chainlink must return above this price level or LINK will fall back to $20
Chainlink price is facing difficulties moving above a significant resistance zone on the weekly chart. Failure to close above this resistance on the weekly chart could trigger a strong resumption of falling prices. Chainlink price behavior for the remainder of Jan will likely be decided this Friday.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.