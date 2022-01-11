Litecoin, LTCUSD can be in a new, higher degree wave »iv« correction after a completed intraday ending diagonal within wave (v) of »iii«, so keep an eye on the projected resistance in the 130-140 zone, from where we will have to be aware of a continuation lower for wave »v«.
Litecoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis
LTCUSD is breaking out of wave (4) triangle pattern in the 4-hour chart, which means that wave (5) can be now in progress with room down to around 100 level, so be aware of more downside pressure before market finds the support/bottom.
Litecoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
