Litecoin price prepares for a 20% ascent as LTC reveals a bullish setup

- Litecoin price completed its bear trap after setting a swing low below the January 22 low at $96.39.
- The resulting upswing will propel LTC to contend with the $117.80 and $124.09 hurdles.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $91.61 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin price is experiencing a pullback after it experienced a quick run-up. The price action prior to the minor rally plays a crucial role in identifying trend reversals; currently, it hints at a bullish outlook for LTC.
Litecoin price to recover its gains
Litecoin price set up a range, extending from $153.90 to $96.39 between January 17 and 22. Soon after the swing low was set on January 22, LTC rallied 48% and set up another range, stretching from $144 to $91.61.
The February 24 market trough at $91.61 sliced through the previous swing low, creating a market structure break (MSB) and suggesting that LTC could decline further. However, the MSB was a liquidity grab and a manipulation technique used by market makers to lure traders in the wrong direction before heading higher.
After the MSB, Litecoin price rallied 25% and is currently retracing to find stable support levels before triggering the second move up. Interested investors can enter a long position at the current position - $102.77 and expect it to rally higher.
The first hurdle Litecoin price will encounter is the 50% retracement level at $117.80; beyond this, LTC will take a swing at the 62% retracement level at $124.09, bringing the total run-up to 20%. Investors can choose to take profits at either of these levels.
LTC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the contrary, if Litecoin price fails to curb profit-taking, the retracement could push LTC to retest the January 22 swing low at $96.39. If the bulls fail to absorb the selling pressure, there is a good chance LTC might retest the range low at $91.61.
A four-hour candlestick close below $91.61 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Litecoin price. This move could open the path for bears to drag LTC to lower levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
