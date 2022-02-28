Litecoin price prepares for a 20% ascent as LTC reveals a bullish setup

Litecoin price completed its bear trap after setting a swing low below the January 22 low at $96.39.

The resulting upswing will propel LTC to contend with the $117.80 and $124.09 hurdles.

A four-hour candlestick close below $91.61 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

Litecoin price is experiencing a pullback after it experienced a quick run-up. The price action prior to the minor rally plays a crucial role in identifying trend reversals; currently, it hints at a bullish outlook for LTC.

Litecoin price to recover its gains

Litecoin price set up a range, extending from $153.90 to $96.39 between January 17 and 22. Soon after the swing low was set on January 22, LTC rallied 48% and set up another range, stretching from $144 to $91.61.

The February 24 market trough at $91.61 sliced through the previous swing low, creating a market structure break (MSB) and suggesting that LTC could decline further. However, the MSB was a liquidity grab and a manipulation technique used by market makers to lure traders in the wrong direction before heading higher.

After the MSB, Litecoin price rallied 25% and is currently retracing to find stable support levels before triggering the second move up. Interested investors can enter a long position at the current position - $102.77 and expect it to rally higher.

The first hurdle Litecoin price will encounter is the 50% retracement level at $117.80; beyond this, LTC will take a swing at the 62% retracement level at $124.09, bringing the total run-up to 20%. Investors can choose to take profits at either of these levels.

LTC/USDT 4-hour chart

On the contrary, if Litecoin price fails to curb profit-taking, the retracement could push LTC to retest the January 22 swing low at $96.39. If the bulls fail to absorb the selling pressure, there is a good chance LTC might retest the range low at $91.61.

A four-hour candlestick close below $91.61 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Litecoin price. This move could open the path for bears to drag LTC to lower levels.