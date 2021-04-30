- Litecoin price shows a massive spike in buying pressure, pushing it closer to pre-crash levels.
- The supply barrier extending from $296.75 to $317.09 is the only hurdle preventing LTC’s 65% upswing to $439.41.
- A breakdown of the demand zone’s upper trend line at $217.97 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Litecoin price shows a resurgence of buyers, which has pushed it past some resistance levels. A continuation of this bullish momentum could see LTC retest a critical barrier.
Litecoin price primed for upswing
On the 12-hour chart, Litecoin price has sliced through a sloping resistance level indicating the start of a new uptrend. If the buyers continue to maintain their momentum, LTC could surge 12% to retest the immediate supply zone that stretches from $297.06 to $317.09.
A potential spike in bullish pressure that slices through the upper layer of this resistance area will trigger a retest of the local top at $335.69 and a potential swing to the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $439.41.
LTC/USDT 12-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish momentum, if Litecoin price slices through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $251.78, it would question the upswing narrative mentioned above.
Sustained trading below this area could lead to bullish exhaustion pushing LTC to the demand zone’s upper boundary at $217.97
If the sellers manage to pierce this barrier, it will invalidate the optimistic scenario and invoke sideways movement or correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
