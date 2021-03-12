Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

- Litecoin price broke out of an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- LTC faces only one significant resistance area on the way up.
- Litecoin bulls are eying up a price target of $265 in the long-term.
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
Litecoin price on its way to new 2021 highs
On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin has broken out of an ascending triangle pattern which has a long-term price target of $265, a 27% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart seems to add credence to this outlook as it shows only one crucial resistance area between $227 and $233, where 42,000 addresses produced 2.24 million LTC of volume. However, above this point, there are barely any other barriers.
LTC IOMAP chart
Similarly, the MVRV (30d) was in the buy zone for the past week and remains quite low, which indicates that Litecoin has a lot of room to rise in the short to mid-terms.
LTC MVRV (30d)
Nonetheless, Litecoin must hold the previous resistance trendline of the ascending triangle at $208. If the bears can crack this key level, they will invalidate the bullish outlook and push Litecoin price down to at least $198 in the short-term.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing. Cardano price is nearing the end of a consolidation pattern and suggests a violent breakout soon.
Stellar risks spiraling to $0.24 if crucial technical pattern breaks
Stellar is on the brink of freefall as the symmetrical triangle pattern nears maturity. Technical levels continue weakening, as highlighted by the MACD cross. A step above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA confluence could see XLM renew the uptrend toward $0.6.
THETA faces acute resistance under $8 amid sprouting selling signals
THETA is in the middle of a correction after hitting a barrier at the all-time high of $8. The TD Sequential indicator has flashed two sell signals on the 4-hour and 12-hour charts. Support at $7 could see THETA resume the uptrend and launch an assault on the record high.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price squeeze confirms the end of the downtrend. Indeed, a larger cup-completion cart pattern is forming. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.