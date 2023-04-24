Litecoin price gives LTC bulls a chance to accumulate before a return to triple-digit levels

- Litecoin price is preparing for a bullish pullback with just under three months left to the next halving.
- The past two cycles delivered massive gains ahead of the halving.
- LTC could return to triple-digit values if history repeats.
- A daily candlestick close below $55.23 could threaten the bullish outlook.
Litecoin price (LTC) appears to have decoupled from Bitcoin (BTC) and the general slump in the broader market. The move comes as LTC tries to solidify the uptrend currently being mapped ahead of the August 3 halving, which will drop its block reward from 12.5 to 6.25.
100 DAYS UNTIL THE NEXT LITECOIN BLOCK HALF. $LTC #LTC https://t.co/D3qk0A7Ahk— 84 MILLION Ⓜ️ (@84Million) April 24, 2023
Like the case for the king crypto, the halving is expected to restructure the overall reduction in LTC supply, ultimately facilitating value growth for Litecoin price.
Also Read: Litecoin could display strong performance ahead of its next halving event
Litecoin price readies for a massive breakout, should you buy LTC at this level?
Litecoin price started a recovery on March 12 after a drop-down below the $73.40 resistance level (now support). The trend reversal came as news of the halving started making headlines, causing LTC holders to set their timers for the event. Accordingly, investor interest in the token began, inspiring a new wave of accumulators to hold the token, hoping to make a profit as the countdown continues.
At the time of writing, LTC is auctioning at $87.23, up almost 1% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin appears to be reading for a breakout that could deliver LTC to the triple digits zone. In the days leading to the third halving, increased investor excitement around the payment token could cause a surge in Litecoin price.
An increase in buyer momentum could deliver an uptrend for Litecoin price. Presumably, this would be as sidelined investors hop in at the buyer congestion levels indicated by the 200-, 100, and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Such a move could catapult LTC above the psychological $100, marking its entrance into the triple-digit territory before tagging the $102.68 resistance level.
In highly bullish cases, Litecoin price could hit 121.00 before the August halving, denoting a 40% increase from the current levels.
LTC/USDT 1-day chart
Litecoin price recorded massive movements in the past three cycles leading to the halving. LTC rallied 440% before the 2015 halving and 375% in the months leading to the 2019 halving, moving from $30 to $143. In 2021, the altcoin also rallied toward the halving event.
LTC/USD 1-day chart for 2015, LTC/USD 1-day chart for 2019, LTC/USD 1-day chart for 2021
If history repeats in the 2023 halving cycle, Litecoin price could showcase a big rise in market value over the next few months.
The bullish outlook also draws support from the recent move by LTC to decouple from BTC, displaying a positive outlook while the flagship crypto appears southbound.
LTC/USDT 1-day chart, BTC/USDT 1-day chart
This is commendable, given the uproar by United States regulators as they display their disagreement on the status of crypto assets. With Bitcoin proclaimed a non-security by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) once stamped Litecoin as a commodity, diluting the mood among LTC holders.
Conversely, if selling pressure increases, Litecoin price could drop below the $73.40 support level or, in the dire case, extend a leg down to the 55.23 support level. This move, denoting a 40% downswing, would threaten the current bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price and LTC holders stuck in dilemma as third halving nears
Litecoin price is stuck between two critical barriers that has trapped its volatility and kept it low. A recovery above $95.75 will be key if bulls want LTC to head northbound. A daily candlestick close below $73.40 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Can this Dogecoin price pattern pull DOGE out of the dump and trigger 50% move?
Dogecoin price shows a W pattern formation of the three-day chart and hints at a bullish future. However, DOGE holders have already suffered a loss after the dog-themed crypto failed to pump on April 20 (420).
Shiba Inu price primed for 20% rally as SHIB seizes opportunity after Dogecoin’s failure
Shiba Inu price has grabbed sell stops below $0.0000101, signaling a potential reversal. Investors can expect SHIB to trigger a 22% ascent if this outlook plays out. A decisive flip of the $0.0000101 level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin.
XRP price reveals Ripple bulls big picture plans for holders and it includes 50% rally
XRP price has been hovering inside a larger range, as mentioned in previous publications. The recent bull rally pushed it to retest the range high. However, as momentum exhausted and investors resorted to profit-taking, the gains came undone, and Rippl returned to the mean.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.