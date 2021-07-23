Litecoin price steadies at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level after nine consecutive down days.

On July 21, LTC records the best day since the May 31 gain of 10%.

The digital asset is positioned below the 50-week simple moving average (SMA), forecasting a challenging long-term recovery.

Litecoin price recorded nine consecutive down days and an oversold reading on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) before the 9.8% gain on July 21. The rebound from the 78.6% retracement level of the 2020-2021 advance marked the second time the cryptocurrency bounced at that level over the past month, confirming it as legitimate support moving forward. More importantly, LTC is constructing a new, timely entry price to accommodate those investors arriving late.

Litecoin price shapes new base structure

Litecoin price has quietly molded a falling wedge pattern with exceptional support at the confluence of the 78.6% retracement level at $108.23 and the June 22 low of $105.00. The falling wedge emphasizes waning momentum in the decline and the potential for a bullish LTC outlook.

During the 9.8% burst higher on July 21, Litecoin price triggered an entry price highlighted in an FXStreet article on July 20 at $115.06. The successful breakout above $115.06 was a timely opportunity for investors. Still, LTC may be establishing a new, actionable opportunity, as it is shaping a cup-with-handle base on the four-hour chart. The handle is finding support a long the 50 four-hour SMA, currently at $117.97.

The current entry price for the new structure is the high of the handle at $122.24, and the measured move of the base is nearly 18%, presenting a price target of $143.79. A rally of that size would break Litecoin price out of the falling wedge pattern, overcome resistance at the 50-day SMA at $142.52 and leave LTC just below the critical barrier formed by the 2019 high of $146.00.

For those LTC investors that capitalized on the $115.06 trigger, it would represent a 25% profit.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

Of course, Litecoin price could suffer a sell-off, but it may create another opportunity. On a pullback, LTC investors can use the 78.6% retracement level at $108.23 as a point of entry, with the July 20 low of $103.88 as the stop. Any weakness beyond the July 20 low would signal a drop to the falling wedge’s lower support line at $94.00.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC is not the most compelling opportunity in the cryptocurrency complex. However, the availability of a secondary entry price with the cup-with-handle base does offer a fresh, high probability entry price. For sure, it is better than chasing Litecoin price and exposing capital to unnecessary volatility and losses.

