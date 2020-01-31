Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD short term bearish bias risks the support at $65 and $60

- Litecoin price retests the $70 resistance zone in a bid to open the door for gains towards the coveted $100.
- Short-term analysis of Litecoin price maintains a bearish bias as bears fight to force the price under $65 and $60 zones.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin price is trading above a long term descending trendline resistance.
The narrowing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA hints that bullish pressure is not only present but also gaining traction.
LTC/USD 2-hour chart
The Bollinger Band 2-hour upper curve resistance proves impenetrable as LTC/USD slides to seek balance towards $65 short term support.
Litecoin bulls refuse to be discouraged, the RSI maintains the position within the overbought despite the correction.
LTC/USD 1-hour
In the short term, Litecoin has a bearish bias as observed using the Elliot Wave Oscillator. The indicator is on its fifth consecutive bearish session. A short term trendline could offer support and stop the decline to $65 and $60 respectively.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.6095
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2470
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|67.8565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.9919
|Daily SMA50
|48.1256
|Daily SMA100
|50.7596
|Daily SMA200
|62.5454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.0854
|Previous Daily Low
|58.1514
|Previous Weekly High
|62.4609
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.6584
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.5266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.7102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.6435
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.4304
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|48.7094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.5775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.2985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.5116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
