Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $67.00, vulnerable for further losses

- LTC/USD needs to recover above $67.30 to mitigate immediate pressure.
- The vital support is created by $65.00 handle.
Litecoin has been sidelined with bearish bias during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $66.96, having lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours. The coin retreated below $67.00, which bodes ill for Litecoin’s bulls; however, the short-term trend remains bullish as long as it stays above $65.00 Litecoin’s market value is registered at $4.2 billion. This is the fifth-largest coin according to CoinMarketCap.
Litecoin’s technical picture
The initial support awaits LTC at $66.50. It is created by a combination of SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band 1-hour. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $65.20 (the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $65.00. A sustainable move below this area will allow for an extended downside move towards $63.o00 and the recent low of $62.16.
On the upside, we will need to see a recovery above $67.30 (the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). This development will mitigate an initial downside pressure and create a precondition for a further recovery towards psychological barrier $68.00 strengthened by SMA50 and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark
BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks away from rest rising 5%
Ethereum Classic is throwing jabs at the barriers ahead of it and does not need any assistance from the other cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is beginning to consolidate above $10,500, ETC is shaking the ground above $7.0.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $67.00, vulnerable for further losses
Litecoin has been sidelined with bearish bias during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $66.96, having lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours. The coin retreated below $67.00.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD slips below $76.00, retains bullish bias
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 2.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion is changing hands at $75.70 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $76.26.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.