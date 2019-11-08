Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD re-embarks on another mission targeting $70

- Litecoin bulls maintain the desire to defend $60 support and break $64 resistance.
- The 50 SMA in collaboration with the trendline support is viable support area.
Litecoin has in the last few days defiantly stayed above $60. The immediate upside is also acutely limited at $64. On the downside, several support areas have been instrumental including the ascending trendline, the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 100 SMA at $58.
The price action during the Asian trading hours was relatively bullish. LTC/USD extended the bullish leg from $61.44 (opening price) to $62.42 (intraday high). The digital asset has however, adjusted to $65.22.
The prevailing momentum is relatively bullish with Litecoin trending towards $64.00. The bullish leg has strong foundation from the support offered at the 50 SMA and the trendline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the same 4-hour range is heading north. This stresses the fact that bulls are gaining traction. Besides, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence shows signs of forcing a bullish cross which could further pull LTC towards $70.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD range-bound until when? Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price is stuck in a range between $9,600 and $9,000. Technical indicators have remained lethargic since the week started. An attempt to break past $9,600 was met by a sloth of bears.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD re-embarks on another mission targeting $70
Litecoin has in the last few days defiantly stayed above $60. The immediate upside is also acutely limited at $64. On the downside, several support areas have been instrumental including the ascending trendline, the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 100 SMA at $58.
EOS market update: $0.355 must be broken down for EOS/USD to grind to $3.7 hurdle
EOS bulls are not giving up hope, neither are the investors. Recovery has been remarkably hampered since the beginning of the week. The initial attempt to correct above $3.70 culminated in losses that could have testes $3.40.
Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD drops below the upward channel formation
XRP/USD went down from $0.2905 to $0.289 so far this Friday. After dropping below the $0.30-zone and the upward channel formation this Thu, the bears have remained in control. The MACD indicates sustained bearish sentiment.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.