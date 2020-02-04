Litecoin has dropped 3.3% on Tuesday after crypto sentiment turned sour.

The LTC/USD 4-hour chart is showing signs of turning higher.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The chart below is the LTC/USD 4-hour chart and the red lines represent a failure swing on the RSI.

This is when the price waves make a higher low but the indicator makes a lower low.

The next major support is at 62.50 and the resistance the bulls are eyeing is 73.33 which is the previous wave high.

On the bullish side, the price is still above the major trendline and 200 4-hour SMA.

Additional Levels