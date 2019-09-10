Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaking away from Bitcoin and other major cryptos

- Litecoin leads the market in recovery growing 2.2% on Tuesday.
- Positive technical levels suggest that bullish action will continue in the coming sessions.
Litecoin is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies among the top 20 taking advantage of the bullish zone above $70 to push for gains towards $75. The crypto started the session on Tuesday at $69.9752 before shooting to an intraday high of $73.23. However, diminishing buying pressure to the upside has seen a minor correction to $71.67.
The 2.2% increase in value on the day placed Litecoin above the simple moving averages. The 50 SMA 1-hour is in line to offer support at $70.1566. The confluence formed by the 50% Fib retracement level from the last swing high at $73.26 to a low of $64.066 and the 100 SMA 1-hour at $68.688 will also dampen losses to the south.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is sitting quite at ease in the positive territory. A positive divergence signals that the bulls have more influence over the price. The fact that the 50 SMA is above the 100 SMA means the trend will remain in favor of the bulls throughout the coming sessions. On the contrary, the full stochastic oscillator is retreating to show that a reversal impends.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at $182.40 to trade at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaking away from Bitcoin and other major cryptos
Litecoin is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies among the top 20 taking advantage of the bullish zone above $70 to push for gains towards $75. The crypto started the session on Tuesday at $69.9752 before shooting to an intraday high of $73.23.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.