Litecoin halving in Just 4 days: What it means for the network

- Litecoin mining rewards to be cut in half on August 5.
- Investors are looking forward to the historical gains past the halving.
Litecoin mining reward halving is coming up in exactly four days as confirmed by the founder Charlie Lee on Twitter today. The downtrend since the highs achieved in June has had many investors looking towards this event. Halving has in the past culminated in incredible gains for Litecoin and investors hope that history will repeat itself.
“I'm announcing today that in 4 days, I will be cutting Litecoin mining rewards in half for the first time in 4 years. This should help prevent the possibility of a cryptocurrency downturn.
And I will cut it in half again in 2023!” Lee shared on Twitter.
Halving is a rule within the blockchain of both Bitcoin and Litecoin. It is carried out every four years. Mining rewards are cut in half, for instance, from the current 25 LTC per mined block to 12.5 LTC.
This will significantly impact on the supply of Litecoin as fewer coins will be mined. The halving is much-like the inflation measures put in effect by central banks for fiat currencies. If history repeats itself, Litecoin is expected to relatively increase in value. The previous halving saw LTC double in value from $2.5 to $5.5. This set the framework for the parabolic gains in 2017.
At present, Litecoin is trading at $96 following a 2.5% loss on the day. Losses continued to press down on the altcoin despite heading towards the scheduled halving. On the upside, $100 critical level remains unconquered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis: BTC/USD balancing on the verge of $10,000
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $10,166 during early Asian hours and retreated to $9,970 by the time of writing. The lack of follow-through makes the coin vulnerable to further losses. BTC/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and lost 1.1% since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD stays above the hourly moving averages
Ethereum is still battling the selling pressure despite the short-lived mid-week recovery. The losses towards the end of last week refreshed the losses under $200. Support formed at $197 was formidable enough to trigger a rebound.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD continues hibernating under $0.32
Ripple's coin is oscillating in a tight range. XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3200 to gain the upside momentum. Ripple's XRP stays calm, even as the r
Litecoin halving in Just 4 days: What it means for the network
Litecoin mining reward halving is coming up in exactly four days as confirmed by the founder Charlie Lee on Twitter today. The downtrend since the highs achieved in June has had many investors looking towards this event.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.