Ledger users fall victim of phishing attack, second time in less than a week

- Ledger users receive scam emails impersonating the cryptocurrency wallet developer.
- The company confirmed the phishing attack and urged users to be cautious.
Some users of the hardware cryptocurrency wallet fell victim to the email phishing attack. According to numerous reports on Twitter, people receive emails impersonating the cryptocurrency wallet manufacturer.
The hackers refer to the security breach that allegedly happened on October 25 and affected 86,000 email addresses. They claim that users' assets are in danger due to the hack attack. To avoid losing the coins, the wallet owners are prompted to install the latest version of Ledger Live via the link embedded in the email and reset their PINs.
*** SCAM ALERT***— Young And Investing (@QuintenFrancois) October 25, 2020
I just received this in my inbox. A new phishing scam has been send out claiming there are problems with @Ledger live and a call to action to download "the newest version of Ledger live".
Please share this in order for as many people as possible to see this... pic.twitter.com/xOKUBoKI63
The fake letters copy Ledger's styles and communication and look very convincing. However, the sender address contains a mistake – legder.com instead of ledger.com – that betrays the scam. Apart from that, hovering over the link reveals a dodgy URL, which will download malicious software once you click on it.
Second scam attempt in a row
Notably, this is the second impersonating scam that involves Ledger. On October 19, the hackers contacted the wallet users asking to provide their seed phrases.
The company officially confirmed the issue and said that they were investigating the incident. However, the scope of the attack has not been disclosed. Also, the Ledger urge users never to tell their mnemonic phrase to anyone and be on the alert if someone requires this information.
SCAM ALERT— Ledger (@Ledger) October 19, 2020
According to our information, some scammers are getting in touch with Ledger users through text messages and emails.
Never give the 24 words of your recovery seed. Ledger will never ask for them.
The blame goes to Ledger
The company did not explain how the attackers got the email addresses of Ledger users. Still, the community members believe that the leak happened on the side of the wallet provider.
Thus, a Twitter user Andreas Tasch noted that he used the email exclusively for shopping Ledger, meaning that it could not be leaked somewhere else. He also pointed out that the company failed to notify him that his email address was compromised.
ok @ledger, I used an email exclusively for your shop and I got a (very well done) phishing mail today, pointing to ledgersupport_DOT_io download— Andreas Tasch ⚡ (@ndeet) October 25, 2020
Why didn't I get any info that my email was compromised?
What data was compromised from me?
Do they know my physical address?
1/2
Notably, Ledger confirmed the data breach at the end of June, saying that their marketing database was hacked. The cybercriminals found a vulnerability in the API interface and stole about 1 million email addresses. However, the company stated that all affected users were duly informed of the incident.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: The largest commercial bank in Singapore launches cryptocurrency exchange
DBS, of the largest commercial banks in Singapore, announced the soft launch of the proprietary crypto-to-fiat cryptocurrency trading platforms. At the initial stages, the users will have access to the four largest digital assets: BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP.
DOT's new bullish wave might have to wait
Polkadot (DOT) is the 8th largest digital currency with a current market capitalization of $4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $900 million. The coin has entered the top-10 following the redenomination in August 2020 that resulted in creating a new DOT.
Ledger users fall victim of phishing attack, second time in less than a week
Some users of the hardware cryptocurrency wallet fell victim to the email phishing attack. According to numerous reports on Twitter, people receive emails impersonating the cryptocurrency wallet manufacturer.
Ethereum, Chainlink, and Ren whales go into buying frenzy as these tokens suffer a steep correction
Today, the crypto market saw a notable pullback, dipping from a $398.6 billion market capitalization to a low of $386 billion in just three hours. Many altcoins have already bounced back up, with Bitcoin staying above $13,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.