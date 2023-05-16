Ledger fights customers' “betrayal” claims; could restore increased faith in CEXs like Binance

- Ledger introduced a new feature called "Recover," allowing the company to access the customers' seed phrases.
- Users fired back at Ledger for potentially lying about their claim of the "keys never leaving the device".
- Ledger CEO claimed over 100 million customers could want this feature in the future.
- The decline of faith in self-custody could bring back crypto holders to centralized exchanges.
Ever since FTX collapsed, cryptocurrency holders' faith in storing their assets in any other entities than themselves has depleted. The impact of this was initially suffered by crypto exchanges like Binance as investors moved to self-custody wallets like Ledger.
But as one of the biggest custodial service providers comes under flak for potentially providing other entities with customers' data, investors could come back to centralized exchanges.
Ledger faces scrutiny again
Earlier this week, Ledger released an update for its firmware which allowed users to enable a feature called Ledger Recover. The initial panic was brought on by the fact that the subscription feature basically provided Ledger access to its customers' seed phrases.
This was later also confirmed by Ledger co-founder Nicolas Bacca who stated,
"The device sends the encrypted shards of your seed to different companies if you decide to use the service. You can of course still choose to backup it yourself.”
This revelation enraged the entire crypto community, calling Ledger "liars" for basically misleading investors with their claim of "your keys never leaving their device". This included a response from the likes of Binance Chief Executive Officer Chengpang Zhao.
So the seed can leave the device now?— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) May 16, 2023
Sounds like a different direction than "your keys never leave the device". ♂️
This led to many users upright renouncing Ledger and its hardware wallet, while others are recommending killing the feature. Another user suggested enabling two different firmware, eliminating the option of key extraction in one.
Ledger Recover Proposal— Ryan Berckmans ryanb.eth (@ryanberckmans) May 16, 2023
1. In perpetuity, offer two parallel version tracks of the firmware, one with Recover and one without (key extraction not just disabled, but omitted). In Ledger Live, clearly show both firmware upgrade options. Default to NO Recover for existing devices.
In response to all the commotion, the CEO of Ledger, Pascal Gauthier, during an ask me anything on Twitter, stated,
"Ledger Recover is what our future 100m of customers want - they will onboard into crypto in a secure way with Ledger Recover.”
This potentially confirmed that the feature would most likely continue to exist for Ledger Nano X devices and could bear a negative impact on the hardware wallets' user base.
Centralized exchanges could reap the benefits
Earlier last year, in November, following the FTX collapse, many Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) like Binance, Coinbase, OKX, etc., faced concerns from investors regarding the security of their assets.
But in the last six months, many top crypto exchanges have proved their transparency using the Proof of Reserves system initiated by Binance.
As part of our Proof of Reserves (PoR) process, #Binance is working with a 3rd party auditor to provide proof of ownership.— Binance (@binance) November 28, 2022
You will likely see some large transfers between #Binance’s owned wallets throughout the day as a result of this.
Funds are SAFU.
Now when it comes to the security of assets, most of the CEXs have passed the test with flying colors. Whereas, in the past, Ledger users were victims of instances of data leaks, including the theft of about 270,000 physical addresses in 2020.
With the resurging fear in Ledger, crypto holders could come back to CEXs, given their track record of security.
Although Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap, PancakeSwap, etc., are still preferred over CEXs by crypto traders owing to their decentralization. Since these exchanges do not offer custodial services, the only way to trade on them is by connecting the platform to a wallet.
Since many exchanges presently run their own wallets, Ledger's dominance in the custodial sector could decline if the Recover feature remains enabled.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin price could crash 25% if BNB bulls rescue plan fails
Binance Coin (BNB) price has been on a tight leash for nearly three months. Although the overall trend might look bullish, there is a slowdown in its ascent. BNB looks primed for a breakout that is favoring bears, but confirmation is critical for traders before taking a decision.
Litecoin price is on its way to booking a 25% profit this week as bears retreat
Litecoin (LTC) price is set to make a stellar move this week as bulls have been jumping into the price action since Monday. Once bulls can see their way through $92, a pop above $100 is in the cards.
Lido DAO price is about to explode 60% and break above $3
LDO price has set the performance bar rather high for itself this summer. With bulls chasing price action higher on Monday, a rejection occurred as bulls ventured to attack $2.20, where both a pivotal level and the 55-day SMA are being used by bears as defensive structures.
Huobi Token sees massive price swings as founder Leon Li’s brother cashes out millions of HT tokens
HT witnessed volatility in its prices as the exchange’s founder Li Lin’s brother dumped his HT holdings on the platform. Huobi founder Li Lin’s brother Wei holds 167,279.98 HT, worth $468,000 at press time.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.