Lawyers believe that SEC vs. Ripple case could end with the payment giant's win in April

Jeremy Hogan, a proponent and lawyer in the Ripple community says the SEC vs. Ripple case is drawing to a close.

There is a low probability of the case getting extended and experts have predicted April 2022 as the end.

Analysts are bullish on Ripple price rally, set a target of $27 for XRP.

Attorney Jeremy Hogan of the Ripple community, believes that the SEC’s lawsuit against the payments giant could be finalized by April 2022. This has fueled a bullish narrative for Ripple price.

SEC vs. Ripple case could draw to a close soon

Hogan, a proponent and US legal counsel for XRP2 project believes that the case could draw to a close soon. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple is hopeful that the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case could close in April 2022.

The Ripple CEO spoke in a CNBC interview, updating users on the progress made by the global payments firm in 2021. Garlinghouse said,

We're seeing pretty good progress despite a slow-moving judicial process.

Judge Sarah Netburn had authorized the deposition of William Hinman, former SEC official in July 2021. Proponents believe that the court rulings are proceeding in favor of Ripple so far. Expert discovery in the SEC vs. Ripple case is scheduled for January 14, 2022.

Both the SEC and Ripple had filed a motion to push discovery to mid-January 2022.

@Bitboy_Crypto, a crypto analyst, trader and educator has predicted a spike in the altcoin’s price as the SEC vs. Ripple case draws to a close.

The analyst tweeted:

Analysts at the YouTube channel CoinsKid are bullish on Ripple price. Analysts are eyeing a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend and set a target of $27 based on their technical analysis.

FXStreet analysts believe that Ripple price could present a long opportunity for investors at $0.87.