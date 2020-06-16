Token swap feature KyberSwap has recently integrated Chalinink’s price reference data to enhance accuracy.

KyberSwap lets users swap between ETH tokens and is powered by Kyber Network’s on-chain liquidity protocol.

The integration is expected to safeguard KyberSwap against price manipulation by malicious parties.

In a bid to enhance accuracy, KyberSwap has recently integrated Chalinink’s (LINK) price reference data. KyberSwap is a platform that allows users to swap between Ethereum tokens easily and is powered by Kyber Network’s on-chain liquidity protocol.

KyberSwap was receiving price data feeds exclusively from Kyber Network up until now. The latest integration is expected to scale the platform’s security, “further safeguarding against price manipulation by malicious parties.”

Sunny Jain, Head of Product at KyberSwap, who said:

KyberSwap is glad to work with a reputable project like Chainlink and its decentralized oracle network to provide reliable price feeds for our non-custodial token swap platform and improve the overall trader experience.

