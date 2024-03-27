KuCoin Exchange to incentivize customers with $10 million airdrop amid DoJ, CFTC-related lawsuit

- KuCoin CEO announces $10 million airdrop worth of KCS and BTC in appreciation of community support.
- Exchange faced regulatory troubles after DoJ, CFTC, and HSI called it out for violating AML laws.
- Rules for the airdrop will be released in three days, but KuCoin token KCS remains down 5%.
In a Tuesday announcement, the US Department of Justice (DoJ), in collaboration with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), levied charges against KuCoin Exchange and two of its founders, Chun Gan (Michael) and Ke Tang (Eric).
Charges concern the violation of US Anti-Money Laundering Laws in their efforts to grow KuCoin into one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, servicing over 30 million customers.
Also Read: Kucoin Exchange, execs charged by DoJ, HSI, authority cites ‘multibillion-dollar criminal conspiracy’
KuCoin CEO plans $10 million airdrop
As reported, the news had spelt fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) among KuCoin customers, who fled to avoid exposure in case the worst happened. After the Terraform Labs and FTX debacles, ‘better safe than sorry’ became the way to go. Consequently, the platform witnessed over $1 billion in outflows on Wednesday as retail took out their holdings.
KuCoin news was just more FUD in this cycle; anyone who is a serious investor in #Bitcoin is not transacting with that exchange. $10M+ transactions are internal; most withdrawals were retail. pic.twitter.com/9RprQdMNY3— James Van Straten (@jvs_btc) March 27, 2024
Amid massive withdrawal transactions, customers experienced delays, which worsened the situation, prompting the exchange to announce the safety of funds.
Read full report here: Kucoin sees massive withdrawals after indictment by the US Justice Department
To soothe customers after hours of fear and anxiety, KuCoin Exchange CEO Johnny Lyu has announced a $10 million airdrop as an incentive for users and supporters, with rules to be communicated in three days.
Our CEO @lyu_johnny wrote a letter to the #KuCoin community, addressing the recent challenge and expressing gratitude with a $10M giveaway for the unwavering support from all of you.— KuCoin (@kucoincom) March 27, 2024
Read the full letter ⬇️
According to the Wednesday blog, the giveaway appreciates the years of support that community members have accorded to the platform. Notably, this is not the first time the exchange is attempting to soothe community members after a negative issue.
In October 2017, the delisting of the CFD project also sparked negative sentiment, causing the introduction of the proactive compensation program, which earned KuCoin the reputation of being the "People's Exchange." The airdrop borrowed from this leaf totalled 10 million USD in KCS and BTC.
Bearing in mind the security issues relating to airdrops, Lyu has urged community members to be aware of any form of scams. Notably, bad actors tend to put up misleading links to defraud unsuspecting customers.
Meanwhile, the KuCoin token (KCS) price has yet to recover from the crash and went down around 5% on the last day.
KCS/USDT 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase to move users' assets fully on chain as Base sees a new high in TVL
Coinbase will store customers' USDC on Base as it plans to move its business on chain. Mixed reactions from the crypto community follow Coinbase's move to go fully on-chain. Base sees a new high in Total Value Locked as its team moves to reduce fees.
XRP ETF is likely to get approved before Ethereum: Valkyrie Funds CIO
Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) anticipation among traders has increased in the past few weeks, but the consensus on social media platform X is that an Ether ETF is likely to get rejected by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Kucoin sees massive withdrawals after indictment by the US Justice Department
More than $1.1 billion have been withdrawn from crypto exchange Kucoin in the past hours. The US Department of Justice charges the founders of Kucoin for violating Anti-Money laundering laws.
Ethereum price ranges below $3,700 as debate over its security status reaches US Congress
Some US Congress members have asked Gary Gensler-led Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for answers on the security status of the largest altcoin, Ethereum (ETH).
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.